Interested in owning a copy of The Michigan Daily after Michigan football’s big win on Saturday against Ohio State?

The Daily prints once a week, every Wednesday. Physical copies of The Daily’s print edition containing stories about Saturday’s game will be available beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 around Ann Arbor.

Until Wednesday Dec. 8, if you are near the University of Michigan campus and at select local businesses, you can pick up copies of The Daily at any one of our printstands, seen below.

A list of locations that host our printstands can also be found here.

If you are outside the Ann Arbor area, you can buy a copy of the Dec. 1 print edition and have it shipped to you for $5. Starting now, orders can be placed here.

If you would like an 11” x 17” poster of just the front page of the Dec. 1 print edition, choose one of the two options below. You can see our artwork for the front page here.

Use this link to have it shipped to you. The total cost is $10.

Use this link to pick it up at the Office of Student Publications (420 Maynard St). You will receive an email when your poster is ready for pickup. The total cost is $10.

For more stories on the history and significance of the Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry, check out our Rivalry Edition online here. You can also order a copy of our Rivalry Edition print paper at this link — put “Rivalry Edition” where it asks for the date of the print publication.

Alongside the Rivalry Edition, The Daily is running a fundraising campaign against The Lantern, Ohio State’s student newspaper. You can donate to The Daily here.

To read our football coverage, check out this page. To stay up to date on all things Michigan Athletics, follow our sports section on Twitter @theblockm.

Thank you for your support and interest in The Daily!

