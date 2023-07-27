After former coach Erik Bakich’s departure in 2022, it was clear that change was coming for the Michigan baseball team.

And even a full year into Wolverines coach Tracy Smith’s tenure, the shake-ups haven’t slowed.

In the summer months, Michigan lost leadership in senior second baseman Ted Burton and designated hitter Jimmy Obertop. On Thursday afternoon, another drop fell, as senior outfielder Tito Flores announced his intentions to head to Notre Dame via Twitter.

Although Flores started his 2023 campaign in lackluster fashion, he eventually found his groove midseason and carried it into the Wolverines’ postseason — where he helped lead them to a Big Ten Tournament berth. Flores hit for a .274 batting average on the campaign and was one of just six Michigan batters sporting a metric of .270 or higher. Flores also slotted in at sixth on the team in RBIs with 25.

Despite his up-and-down contributions on offense, Flores proved to be a staple on the defensive end as well. He boasted a 1.000 fielding percentage and served as an important building block of a young team and defensive core.

In the face of roster turmoil, Flores guided his younger teammates along the way. But after a season that underwhelmed program expectations, Flores is just another face headed out of the clubhouse.

With Smith in his first full offseason commandeering the dugout, only time will tell what his strategy to replace Flores will amount to. And leading a team filled with youth and holes in its starting lineup, Smith will need to take a new route sooner than previously expected when he assumed the helm in Ann Arbor.