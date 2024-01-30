It seems like wealth and longevity go hand in hand. The concept of a VIP health care system emerges as a stark reminder of the disparities that exist in our society. Consider the remarkable life spans of several social figures, like Queen Elizabeth II and Rosalynn Carter, who nearly reached the centennial mark while the average American’s life expectancy lingers just over 76 years. This is not out of pure coincidence, as the elite have access to a different kind of health care — a VIP treatment that extends beyond ordinary medical care for the common resident. The life spans of people who lived wealthy lives prompt a critical inquiry: Is the secret to a longer life a closely-guarded privilege only accessible to the rich?

The privileged class enjoys access to exclusive clinics affiliated with major medical institutions — including the University of Michigan’s very own Concierge Executive Health Program — promising dedicated, thorough and personalized treatment that exceeds that offered to the general population. The preferential treatment afforded to VIPs, like expedited access to specialists, priority in surgeries and exclusive access to the latest medical advancements, tilts the scales in their favor. These VIP clinics let their patients stay on exclusive floors with lavish accommodations, like chef-prepared food and physicians-only services.

When it comes to the bottom line, medical professionalism may yield to the affluent and powerful who are considered VIP. The term VIP applies to patients who, knowing or unknowingly, put pressure on medical personnel to treat them with special care. These medical personnel, under intense scrutiny, begin to overcompensate in their treatment of the VIP patient — potentially raising the costs of a simple routine checkup.

Most people cannot afford to pay for their health care out of pocket, unlike VIP patients. This realm of health care becomes inaccessible to the average citizen and impedes progress toward health equity. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live the healthiest life possible, regardless of socioeconomic status.

These executive clinics perpetuate the perception that some lives are more valuable than others. The very existence of these facilities reflects and reinforces a societal structure that places a premium on affluence and looks down on those who cannot afford it. The clinics catering to high-profile individuals are able to divert attention, resources and medical personnel to those individuals’ needs — taking them away from other patients in the same facility. This type of special attention leads to a strained system that inadvertently jeopardizes the well-being of those not fortunate enough to be labeled as VIPs.

Affluence affords individuals the time and resources to take preventative health measures, revealing distinct socioeconomic disparities. A study out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that the top 1% of men live 14.6 years longer than the poorest 1% of men. VIP patients pay for more to receive their VIP treatment, thus having largely better outcomes.

To be fair, some patients — like celebrities or politicians — may actually require special treatment to protect their privacy for legitimate health concerns. In 2007, 27 hospital employees at a New Jersey hospital were suspended for looking through George Clooney’s medical records without his consent following a motorcycle accident.

Some argue that hospitals offering VIP health care services could theoretically use the higher fees charged for these services to subsidize aid for lower-income patients. The idea is appealing on the surface — that by catering to the affluent, hospitals could generate additional revenue to support those in need and finance unprofitable activities. However, this argument overlooks the underlying principles of health care economics and financial motives driving these programs.

In practice, hospitals operating VIP programs often prioritize maximizing profits rather than redistributing resources equitably, focusing on attracting high-paying clients rather than improving accessibility and affordability for all patients. This approach fails to address the root causes of health care inequality. It perpetuates a model where access to quality care is contingent on financial privilege, exacerbating existing disparities rather than mitigating them. This imbalance is not only unjust, but it contributes to a systematic failure where health care resources are allocated based on financial standing rather than medical need. To truly address health care inequality, systemic reforms should prioritize equitable access to health care resources and challenge profit-driven motives that maintain exclusivity in health care delivery.

In the pursuit of a just and equitable society, it is vital to scrutinize the structures that perpetuate disparity. The VIP health care treatment is a system that favors the privileged and disadvantages the rest. A shift in mindset and societal values is needed to dismantle the existing wellness hierarchy. Everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, deserves a long and healthy life. It is incumbent upon everyone to challenge the status quo and work towards a health care system that prioritizes the well-being of all people.

