During the past few months, I have been captivated by the newest — or should I say oldest — TikTok phenomenon: the Roman Empire. The recent trend of people asking their significant others how often they think about the Roman Empire reveals that, surprisingly, some men contemplate it quite frequently, even up to once or twice a day. Though the trend in itself is not scientific research, the widespread appeal illustrates how moments define the history of specific eras.

As I scroll through TikTok and contemplate the lasting impact of events that occurred over 2,000 years ago, it becomes increasingly evident that the legacy of the 21st century is rooted in technology. This makes me wonder: Are we, the people of the new millennium, making history as we enter the techno-verse or merely killing time in the pursuit of a personal legacy?

When considering our increasingly tech-savvy society, an evolution that we will undoubtedly be defined by, we also have to take into consideration the amount of time we spend consuming media. Today, we see more and more people forming addictions to their phones. Recent studies show the magnitude to which technology has infiltrated our communities, reporting that 75% of people are now addicted to their phones.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA sophomore Christa Hanna said that her screen time averaged around seven hours per day.

“I think I am pretty addicted to my phone,” Hanna said. “I do use it a lot and I feel like I need it for everything.”

Though it is important to recognize that phones play an important role in communication and education, the concerning reality is that, as people rely more and more on technology, a rapid increase in screen time only works to support a dependency on technology for everyday activities.

When considering widespread media, it is important to look at how we spread almost everything in pop culture to willing and unwilling audiences alike. This rise in technology and media usage promotes short-term thinking and instant gratification through entertainment, evidently jeopardizing the human capacity for long-term critical thinking. Though the media’s ability to spread and influence news throughout the world continues to thrive, the uniqueness of this era’s widespread communication is concerning. The ability to spread news almost instantaneously introduces a range of ever-evolving issues that the world has never seen before, and is therefore unprepared to handle.

The world now knows the slap of the century: Will Smith giving comedian Chris Rock a taste of what will happen if he doesn’t get his wife’s name out of his mouth. We were all eyewitnesses in one of the biggest legal battles to ever break out: Swifties versus Ticketmaster. And, we all sat with our eyes glued to the big screen as all three Spider-Men — Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield — found their way home to each other in the 2021 Marvel film: “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Although we think about these events almost daily, quoting them and making undeniably hilarious memes, we tend to forget them not long after as their 15 minutes of fame come to an end. The issue is not that these events are gaining traction within society; rather, it is most concerning that they inspire everyday people to play out similar absurd tactics in hopes of gaining their 15 minutes.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Business sophomore Zoe Chang spoke about her experience posting on social media in hopes of her content gaining viewership.

“Yes, every time I post I hope there is a chance (of going viral),” Chang said.

In reality, it is very difficult to gain fame off of a singular post or even a collection of posts, especially when your account does not have many followers.

Although becoming an overnight sensation is unrealistic in most cases, many social media users continue to spread content in hopes of creating their own personal legacy. This is because people, by nature, are inclined to desire attention which ultimately leads them to forget their sense of community within the space.

Although not everyone is obligated to contribute something, positive or negative, to technology, those who do choose to maintain an online presence often forget that posts online remain there forever. Yes, this digital footprint may be the only form of your own individual legacy, but we must not forget about the legacy of our community. When we create content for our socials with the intention of gaining views or followers, it is important to remember that, though we have a personal presence within the space, the messages we share are a part of something bigger. Although it might be important to continue posting content to maintain relevance, it is even more important to ensure that the content being spread leaves a positive influence on the community we preach to and a positive reflection of technology itself.

As for our legacy, we as a society took a page from Smith’s book and slapped the 21st century in the face.

Though there are many events within this century that will continue to be studied as history moves forward, the 21st century’s advancements in technology are undeniably one of our biggest defining factors. What we do not realize, though, is that what we have done with our cyberspace matters just as much as its advancements.

Instead of using social media in a way that depicts the 21st century as the era that transformed technology, most people are focused on creating their own digital legacies, diverting focus from the broader legacy that we must create together. Just as we remember the Romans, the people of the future will remember us. I just pray they listen to Smith and get the 21st century’s legacy out of their mouths.

