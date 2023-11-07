The University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security implemented a walk-through weapons detection system at Michigan Stadium for expanded security measures. According to a Nov. 1 press release from DPSS, the system was used for the first time during the Nov. 4 football game against Purdue University.

Michigan Stadium routinely accommodates more than its official capacity of 107,601, which already makes it the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere. In the press release, DPSS Executive Director Eddie Washington emphasized the growing importance of safety among both the campus community and visiting fans.

“Increasingly, our fans and our university community embrace safety as a top priority,” Washington said. “The system and our work to more broadly leverage it on campus builds on our commitment to ongoing security enhancements to prevent harm and ensure the well-being of students, faculty, staff, patients, and guests.”

DPSS tested the new system during the September and October games held at Michigan Stadium before officially implementing it at the game this past weekend. DPSS plans to use similar weapons detection systems in other campus sports arenas including the Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena.

The Michigan Daily asked DPSS for further clarification on what prompted the new security system. Melissa Overton, DPSS deputy chief of police, wrote in an email to The Daily that the University is always considering how new security measures can help keep everyone on campus safe.

“The real scoop is the weapons detection system,” Overton said. “We have not had a weapons detection system previously. We are constantly working to enhance security.”

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Spring can be reached at sprinemm@umich.edu.

Daily News Contributor Sanjana Madapa contributed to the reporting of this article.