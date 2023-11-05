When Purdue walked into Michigan Stadium, it claimed it was facing an unfair fight.

Not because the No. 3 Michigan football team has largely the same roster that shelled the Boilermakers 43-22 in last year’s Big Ten Championship, nor because Purdue (2-7 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) has struggled this season under new coach Ryan Walters. Instead, the Boilermakers believed Michigan had their play calls as part of ongoing sign-stealing allegations, and Walters was outspoken about this advantage on his Thursday afternoon radio show.

“What’s crazy is they aren’t allegations. It happened,” Walters said Thursday. “There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games.”

When Saturday rolled around, Walters had to own up to what he said. As Michigan (9-0, 6-0) faced a Purdue squad whose coach questioned its morals, the Wolverines trounced Purdue 41-13 in response.

Michigan’s win didn’t have the dominant flavor of its previous blowouts. There was no massive first-half lead, and junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy stayed in the game until the backup knelt out the game’s last seconds. But the Wolverines didn’t leave many questions that they would win.

Instead, they first answered them when junior running back Blake Corum punched in two of his three touchdowns to take a 14-0, first-quarter lead, as well as the national lead in rushing scores. The last response came when junior running back Donovan Edwards scored his own fourth-quarter run to make it 41-6. And while Purdue scored a garbage-time passing touchdown to score the most points all season against Michigan’s defense, this last, desperate play only illustrated the Wolverines’ control.

With all the swirling allegations, it’d be easy to assign this to Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing advantage. At least, some folks saw it that way.

“I heard some fans yelling it but I don’t think anybody on the field cared too much about it,” graduate linebacker Mike Barrett said before letting out a little chuckle. “I heard some fan asking where our guy was at.”

No matter the outstanding accusations, Michigan proved it didn’t need its “guy” anyway against Purdue en route to the lopsided win. In spite of the way Walters called out its latest scandal, its players got revenge.

There were struggles along the way — McCarthy didn’t complete a single passing touchdown, and the run game averaged just 3.4 yards per carry. But the Wolverines still found a way to beat the Boilermakers by 28 points. Much of this came thanks to its defense, so dominant this season that its 13 points allowed marked its worst outing of the season. It made quarterback Hudson Card uncomfortable in the pocket with nine hurries and a sack, and this led Purdue to punt 10 times.

Even if Michigan did have the previous play calls it was rumored to have, the Boilermakers changed them in preparation. Three team members wearing orange used hand signals to call plays, getting more and more frantic in their motions as Purdue tried to string drives together.

“We’ve practiced (new signs) and we’re dialed on it, so it didn’t cause too many issues at all,” quarterback Hudson Card added. “And at the end of the day, we just gotta go out there and execute better.”

Execution certainly lacked. Gifted prime field position by a muffed punt and a stuffed fourth-and-1 attempt by the Wolverines, Purdue walked away with just field goals. Without their eventual garbage time touchdown, the offense’s struggles would have looked even worse.

As the Wolverines kept winning one-on-one battles, the Boilermakers’ missed opportunities piled up to start the second half. This led to Michigan’s eventual pull-away, kicked off by a 44-yard jet sweep touchdown from freshman receiver Semaj Morgan. As Purdue got worn down, the Wolverines just kept chugging along toward their 41-13 victory.

Whether Walters’ previous comments motivated Michigan or not, he didn’t show regret after the game.

“Usually when you tell the truth, it’s not like a big deal,” Walters said. “I made breakfast Friday morning and got a cup of coffee and turned on SportsCenter and I was on the ticker. … But I’m not shy about speaking the truth, and if I could do it over again I’d say the same thing.”

But not everyone appeared to feel the same way. As the teams left the field, Harbaugh appeared to shake Walters’ hand coldly before walking toward the tunnel. Considering what Walters said earlier this week, the move had an icy feel. However, both Harbaugh and Walters each characterized it as a typical postgame handshake afterward.

Purdue won’t be the only opponent that questions Michigan’s advantages amid the sign-stealing scandal. This is a reality that the Wolverines will find themselves in until the situation is resolved. Until then, all they can do is keep trying to win games.

By handling the Boilermakers, they made sure the off-field distractions didn’t derail them.