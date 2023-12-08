This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The University of Michigan announced a new initiative to combat antisemitism and advance religious equity on campus at Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting. The announcement, which includes the establishment of the Raoul Wallenberg Institute, comes amid campus divisions over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the recent cancellation of voting on two Central Student Government ballot initiatives.

According to a University Record article following the announcement, University Provost Laurie McCauley said the establishment of the Institute is aligned with the University’s values.

“At the University of Michigan, we aspire to lift the distinct, ineffable potential of each individual, no matter their background or belief,” McCauley said. “Antisemitism is antithetical to everything we stand for as a campus and community, and we are committed to ensuring that we are a place where all students can live in peace and safety, and where they can learn and grow and thrive.”

There are more than 6,500 Jewish students at the University. In his announcement at the board meeting, Ono said the Institute, as well as other ongoing University efforts, will help ensure student safety and inclusion regardless of religion.

“We look forward to sharing more details about the U-M Wallenberg Institute in the days to come, even as we continue our university-wide efforts to advance religious inclusion, education, research and scholarship,” Ono said. “Today, we are bringing together leading U-M expertise and diverse perspectives toward a safer and more inclusive world, and even more, a brighter world of peace.”

