This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The University of Michigan has canceled the election process for two controversial ballot initiatives on the Central Student Government midterm ballot after finding that students violated the University’s Responsible Use of Information Resources policy, which outlines policies for use of the University’s official email listservs. Wednesday morning, a coalition of more than 50 student organizations used the University’s email system to send a message to all U-M Ann Arbor undergraduate students urging them to vote yes on AR 13-025 and vote no on AR 13-026.

In an email to the U-M student body Thursday morning, Timothy Lynch, U-M vice president and general counsel, said the University had been previously called on to take action regarding the two resolutions, but initially declined to do so to ensure respect for CSG authority.

“The University of Michigan received numerous calls to block, delay, or oppose two resolutions being considered by the student body under the auspices of its Central Student Government, AR 13-025 and AR 13-026,” Lynch wrote. “The University honored the request of CSG that the University not take any of these steps. Thus, despite serious concerns about the appropriateness of putting these types of questions up to a vote by the student body, the University respected the CSG process.”

CSG also declined the University’s request that they address the policy violation, which Lynch said was a clear threat to the integrity of the election process.

“That communication irreparably tainted the voting process on the two resolutions,” Lynch wrote.

Now that the resolutions are canceled, Lynch said voting results on the two ballot measures from the first two days of the CSG election will not be released.

“We take this action with deep reluctance,” Lynch wrote. “But the extraordinary, unprecedented interference with the CSG ballot process requires the significant action we take today.”

Voting on candidates and other ballot questions will continue through 10 p.m. tonight.



