This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A bomb threat was reported at the construction site for the Kahn Health Care Pavilion located on East Ann Street on Thursday.

Melissa Overton, Deputy Chief of Police of the Division of Public Safety and Security, wrote in a statement to The Michigan Daily that DPSS responded to the threat early Thursday morning by evacuating the area and inspecting it for suspicious devices.

“On January 25, 2024, at approximately 6:10 a.m., the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) received a bomb threat for the Michigan Medicine Clinical Inpatient Tower construction site,” Overton wrote. “The area was evacuated and U-M officers and K-9s certified in explosives detection were immediately deployed to the scene.”

Despite an ongoing investigation, Overton wrote that there is no threat to the Ann Arbor community.

“No devices or suspicious circumstances were identified at the time and it was determined that there was no threat to the community,” Overton wrote. “The incident remains under investigation by DPSS in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.”

Overton stated that no arrests have been made, and the construction site was reopened yesterday.

