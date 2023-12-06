Ann Arbor City Council met Monday evening in Larcom City Hall to hear community remarks on the ongoing war in Gaza, approve mayoral appointments and review a proposed development at 900 Briarwood.

The meeting began with a series of public comments concerning ongoing calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Rackham student Madeline Go urged City Council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The proposed resolution would be similar in structure to those already passed in other U.S. cities such as Detroit.

“I know that I want to be part of a community where calling for an end to genocide is not considered a divisive act,” Go said. “I want to be part of a community that is able to say we did everything we could. I believe that it is our responsibility … to do something, anything to save the lives that continue to be destroyed.”

Rabbi Josh Whinston of Ann Arbor’s Temple Beth Emeth shared a story he heard while visiting Israel between an Israeli mother on a phone call with her daughter before she was taken hostage by Hamas at the Re’im music festival during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“‘Romi I love you. We love you. You are loved. You are not alone. I’m here with you. You are not alone. Everything will be OK. … We’re going to go on trips. We’re going to go to the coffee shop we were just at four days ago,’” Whinston said. “There are many people here calling for a ceasefire and I too wish for the bombs to end, for the war to stop … We must call for the release of the hostages. We must ensure that everybody has a fair share.”

Following the public comment period, Councilmember Erica Briggs, D-Ward 5, expressed her support for U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell’s (D-Ann Arbor) call for a bilateral ceasefire.

“I called Congresswoman Dingell this morning and I communicated what I’m hearing from my Jewish and my Arabic American constituents,” Briggs said. “I support her call for a bilateral ceasefire agreement to end the violence between Israel and Gaza. I am committed to ensuring that our community is a place that is safe and where all of our community members can thrive.”

The discussion of a ceasefire resolution only occurred during the community concerns portion of the meeting. No resolution was debated among councilmembers or voted on during this meeting.

The council then turned to approve a proposal to redevelop land at 900 Briarwood, the location of a now-closed Sears location, that arose from a zoning vote last month. The new development will include a 354-unit apartment complex, a parking garage with electric vehicle charging and dedicated bike storage, a two-level grocery store, a two-level retail space and a sporting field. Additionally, the project will entail a new bus route, a reduction of Briarwood Circle road lanes from five to four and the addition of a dedicated bike lane.

Prior to voting, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor said he believes this project would bring new development to a forgotten area of the city and potentially lead to further redevelopment.

“This is the first instance of a major change in the Briarwood area and it is one that is, I think, incredibly positive,” Taylor said. “The transition from parking lot in the old Sears to grocery, residential and further retail is a wholesale good and I’m incredibly excited by it and hopefully this is the first of many to come to the area.”

City Council passed the proposal unanimously.

The council then discussed a proposal to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by 2028 and phase out summer use of them beginning in 2024. A proposed amendment to postpone the summer ban by Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, failed. Speaking on the amendment, Councilmember Jenn Cornell, D-Ward 5, questioned why residents might need leaf blowers in the summer.

“I’m unclear why people need to use gas leaf blowers in the summer when they are not moving leaves,” Cornell said. “I do think that the ramp-up between now and the summer is ample opportunity to come up with a different system if that won’t work for you — many of which, such as a broom, is very cost-effective, so I would not be supporting this amendment.”

The proposal also included time restrictions on when residents can use leaf blowers, which were more stringent than those with other lawn equipment. These restrictions were removed from the revised proposal, which passed unanimously.

Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, spoke on the revised proposal and called for quicker action on gas-powered leaf blowers.

“I know that there are reasons for the lead time (for the proposal development), but I’m wondering if you (would) consider 2026 or 2027 (instead of) 2028,” Disch said. “If you know this feels urgent, if it is horrible for people’s health, if people don’t have a lot of control over the equipment they have to use, couldn’t we intervene sooner?”

The ordinance will have to gain final approval from the council later this month to go into effect.

