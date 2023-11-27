Ann Arbor City Council met in Larcom City Hall Nov. 20 to hear concerns from community members, including demands for a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war and incentives for the electrification of new buildings within Ann Arbor. The City Council also awarded the 2023 Golden Paintbrush Award, which recognizes residents who have enhanced the city through public art.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor presented the Golden Paintbrush Award to local artist Nancy Margolis, whose organization, Embracing Our Differences, creates murals across Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Margolis thanked her colleagues for their help with the project and reiterated her commitment to promoting inclusion within education.

“I feel very honored by this award because in these horrific times, it confirms the work that we’re doing: embracing our differences … to promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion,” Margolis said.

Three community members, including LSA junior Elizabeth Tolrud, spoke during the meeting’s community comment period in favor of creating incentives for new buildings in the city to move away from gas power. Tolrud said while gas-powered living may seem financially superior in the short run, it is ultimately incompatible with the current global environment and health crises.

“It’s difficult to enjoy the magic of the college experience when you’re constantly worried about climate change infringing on your future,” Tolrud said. “Let’s take the next step to find climate change through effective electrification together.”

During the public comment period, several Ann Arbor residents asked the council to create a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. There is a history of protesting against aid to Israel at City Council meetings in Ann Arbor. The number of community members speaking about the issue at City Council meetings has increased since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent Israeli attacks on Gaza. Several people at Monday’s meeting mentioned the city of Ypsilanti’s approval of a similar resolution on Nov. 7 against military aid to Israel. The Ypsilanti City Council has since retracted this resolution following public backlash.

Ann Arbor resident Rula Hashem spoke about her childhood growing up in Palestine.

“Imagine yourself, like your kids, everybody’s kids — or yourself — going to a school and you have bombs coming into your school,” Hashem said. “This is what my life (was like) when I was young. So the reason for me to speak today is to request a ceasefire on Gaza and stop supporting a war, supporting Israel to kill innocent people and civilians.”

Local resident Shima Sadaghiyani referenced recent protests that have taken place in the Ann Arbor area, and said City Council has a responsibility to pass a resolution in favor of a ceasefire. Sadaghiyani urged the council to think of the Detroit Metropolitan area, which has the largest population of Arab Americans in the nation. Detroit became the largest U.S. city to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire Nov. 21, with the Detroit City Council voting 7-2 in its favor.

“Make no mistake, this is a genocide,” Sadaghiyani said. “Especially as residents of Michigan, which holds one of the largest Arab American and Muslim populations in the United States, I believe that we have a responsibility — and you, especially as democratic councilmembers — have a responsibility to push for ceasefire and divestment, (which is) a clear part in ensuring the continued survival and flourishing of the Palestinian people.”

Councilmember Linh Song, D-Ward 2, responded to community concerns about a ceasefire in Gaza. Song said while she sympathizes with their concerns, City Council does not have the authority to address the Israel-Hamas war. Song pointed to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance as an example of something the council does have power over.

“I understand the frankness and the pain that you’re all sharing here, and we individually here have had conversations within different communities,” Song said. “I wish we had the power and authority that you think that we have here … Our budget and our authority is squarely within Ann Arbor. I will read our ordinance about discrimination because what we can do here is demonstrate care for the folks who are here.”

Taylor echoed Song’s sentiment and said the council’s abilities are limited to the city of Ann Arbor.

“The world is filled with ills and injustices and our scope here at this table is extremely limited,” Taylor said. “The scope here at this table, as elected officials, as a body, is to conduct the operation of the municipal organization and to lead and hopefully unify a community.”

As discussion flowed past the allotted 45 minutes for public comment, Ann Arbor local Omer Abid spoke at the end of the meeting. Abid pointed to Ypsilanti’s recent resolution, as well as economic sanctions City Council made against human rights violations in South Africa and Myanmar, as evidence that a resolution against the violence in Gaza would be within City Council’s authority.

“You guys did this for South Africa,” Abid said. “You guys did this for Burma. Ypsilanti did the same thing. So why aren’t we doing it?”

