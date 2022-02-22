A pet peeve of mine

Is people assuming

I don’t know anything

I open my DMs to read

“I’m originally from Warangal”

“Do you have any idea where it is”

Already fuming

Is this really what he’s using as his pick-up line?

I left this message on “seen”

Since

I already felt like I needed to hurl

But he later followed up with

“You have a lot of qualities I would prefer in my wife/girlfriend/dream girl”

Because a couple of Instagram pictures

And cheesy captions

Are enough to make a man

Picture me

As

His partner for good.

The following day he sent a couple more messages

“So do you run a restaurant”

Confused at this message,

I waited for him to follow up

“Your profile says Indian restaurant”

“So are you fond of Indian food”