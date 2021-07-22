As a writer for The Michigan Daily, it’s important that we challenge ourselves and show growth in our writing. As much as I love writing narrative pieces, I do think I need to broaden my style. While thinking of avenues to follow, an editor suggested I try poetry. I joked that there was no way I could write poetry for The Daily — I’m not Rupi Kaur. Especially with current Internet culture, works of authors like Rupi Kaur, like “Milk and Honey,” have gained an incredible amount of traction and are sometimes even turned into memes. There was even a book published titled “Milk and Vine: Inspirational Quotes From Classic Vines” and written in the same style as Kaur and features minimalistic, monochromatic artwork that imitates Kaur’s artistry.
Inspired by “Milk and Vine” and Rupi Kaur herself, I’ve decided to do something of the sort. Ever since I was around 15 or 16, my Instagram inbox has always flooded itself with messages from men all around the world. Some messages are provocative, some are simple spam messages and some are not even in English. I never respond to these messages, but I always screenshot them, since some of them make me laugh and sometimes looking at those messages is all I need to turn a bad day into a good one. So, instead of quoting popular Vines, I’ll be quoting actual messages I’ve received in my DMs, and write them in the style of Rupi Kaur’s poems.
February 16, 2018
I remember
My head
Feeling
Like
It was being hit
Like a drum
When
I looked
At my DMs
To read
Hello
Where are you from
I left this user
On read
I felt as cold as ice
Until
He messaged me
Again
I thought you are from India
You play veena
That’s nice
Confused
At this string
Of messages
I set my phone
Down
And stared off
Into
My ceiling tile
Until I got another
Notification
That read
And you have a really cute smile
Still leaving
This user on read
I didn’t think this
Would continue
But then
I read
Actually I am sorry your smile in your photos made me text you
He continued
I thought we can be friends
He’s finally
Caught on
That I’m leaving
Him on read
What happened
Yeah but we can make an effort
Yeah but distance doesnot always mattera
The typos drove me
Insane
Maybe that’s why
I’m now a writer
I was hoping
To enjoy
The rest of my day
With my mom
Maybe go
To the mall
With her
When
I read
Destiny is a powerful thing
Oh i do sing and have got a nice voice as people say
But not better than a classical veena player
The final messages
Read
One thing I liked is that even living in America doesnot stops you from being a traditional Indian girl
And that’s something found in a very few people
And I would like to know your views in love emotions and all
My jaw simply
Could not help
But
Fall.
January 18, 2018
While struggling
To find something
On Netflix
I open Instagram
To read
How r u?
I saw your new pics
It’s stunning
How r u?
Hiiii
Nice picture…
Very nice pics………
January 17, 2018
It was a cold
Winter night
And I was in
Desperate need
To clear my brain
After reading
Hello
Hi
Good morning
Good afternoon
Nice to meet you
My cast is Hindu Jain
Although I’ve left
This user on read
He continued
But can you will be my friend
?
January 12, 2019
Watching TV
On the couch
Eating
Potato chips
When I look
Through
My phone
And read
You got good lips
As I read
The next
String of
Messages
I was convinced
I needed
To see
An eye surgeon
With disbelief
I read
Can you draw my picture?
What do you like in men mostly?
How tall r u ?
Have you ever kissed/ date ?
And
The
Ever-so-famous
Are you virgin
December 24, 2018
The day after
My birthday
I knew
I should
Have practiced
To sing
But instead
I opened my phone
To see
Two smiley emojis
I like you carctar
But
Smile face
Amazing
It was winter break
The house
Was hectic
As we were all
Home
For the holidays
I could hear
My mother
In the kitchen
Making tea
When my phone
Pings again
And another string
Of messages
Come along
Hai
Wish you Happy marry Christmas day
Mmm
What you doing
U smile is very cute
Followed by a heart-eye emoji
And before
I could hit “block”
With my own
Two eyes
I had to see
I’m for love u
U
I like you Smranik
Followed by the hideous kiss emoji
December 19, 2020
As winter was
Finally here
I could relax again
And feel free
I scrolled through
My messages
To see
Do you like friendship with me
I left this user
On read
As one does
But
They decided
To follow up
With
You are Singal ya any boyfriend
Jast for asking
Nathing sirious
As I read
The next block
Of messages
I received
I cackled
Even showing
My mom
To see
As even she read
What type boy you like it
I am tall
6’5”
Sirious
Really
You can see my pic
I like you
Do u like relationship with me
July 27, 2020
I still
Can’t help
But laugh
Every time
Even though
By this point
I’ve received
Hundreds
Of these DMs
Sometimes
It’s
The simplest
Of messages
The ones
That read
Hi
If you don’t mind can we are friends
Like gf bf
Any problems
March 10, 2021
With the
Pandemic
Gripping
The world
In fear
I sit in my room
Figuring out
What to do
I check
My phone
Low and behold
To see
Some messages
That read
I Just want to be talk with you
I really adoure you
And before
I hit “block”
I thought
I needed
To get
My eyes
Checked
Since the next
String of
Messages
Read
I’m flirting with you
I said I love you
Now
Sorry I’m not flirting with you
Auto correct
Though I never respond to messages like these and end up blocking the users, it’s hilarious to see the creativity of some people. I’ve gotten everything from people telling me that they’re my cousin and that we are destined to get married to some unsolicited pictures, of which are rather concerning. I still receive messages very frequently and screenshot ones that I find funny. At this rate, you can expect a second edition of my DMs turned into Rupi Kaur poems.
