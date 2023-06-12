here at the cliff-side along the edge, etched are your handprints where i broke your nails with my steel-toed boots then kicked you into an ocean of cherry-red water,

i had no choice… i’m sorry.

here trying to find you again, i can’t jump in- i can’t swim because- i’m so fucking afraid- i’ll drown. holding on to a piece of rope hoping that you’ll climb up waiting for you to call out i’m checking my phone to flash your name.

// i am a vessel of experience // / a poem / with lines written / / by all those i love / especially those / / who can no longer say it back / / by chirps of morning birds / by glasses of wine / / by the gentle kiss / of the summer wind / all this time i’ve kept trying for a way to see you amongst waves of crimson but i am you it’s been that way ever since we met

the rivers of my eyes flow into the ocean with you maybe you’ll float on by i’ll keep that rope around just in case i kiss the sand traced by your fingers i am so tethered that it has set me free to be where i need to be for there is no distance that i cannot feel you.

MiC Columnist Vik Rupasinghe can be reached at vrupasin@umich.edu.