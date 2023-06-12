abstract drawing
Ria Ma/MiC
here at the cliff-side
                 along the edge, 
                 etched are your handprints 
                        where i broke your nails with 
                        my steel-toed boots then 
                                         kicked you into an

                                         ocean of cherry-red water,


i had no choice…
i’m sorry.


here trying to find you again, 
               i can’t jump in-
               i can’t swim because-
               i’m so fucking afraid- 
                                     i’ll drown.	

holding on to a piece of rope
hoping that you’ll climb up
waiting for you to call out

        i’m checking my phone to flash your name.


// i am a vessel of experience //
/ a poem / with lines written / 
/ by all those i love / especially those /
/ who can no longer say it back / 
/ by chirps of morning birds / by glasses of wine /
/ by the gentle kiss / of the summer wind /
 all this time
 i’ve kept trying 
for a way to see you
amongst waves of crimson
 but i am you
it’s been that way
ever since we met 

the rivers of my eyes flow
        into the ocean with you

        maybe you’ll float on by
	
i’ll keep that rope around
                                          just in case

i kiss the sand traced by your fingers

i am so tethered that it has set me free
	to be where i need to be
	for there is no distance that i cannot feel you.

