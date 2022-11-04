Ahead of the start of the Michigan men’s basketball season, our beat writers (Lily Israel, Abbie Telgenhof, Jack Glanville and Paul Nasr) predict the outcome of the Big Ten and the nation.

Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?

Israel: Hunter Dickinson

Telgenhof: Hunter Dickinson

Glanville: Hunter Dickinson

Nasr: Hunter Dickinson

Who is Michigan’s most improved player?

Israel: Kobe Bufkin

Telgenhof: Kobe Bufkin

Glanville: Terrence Williams II

Nasr: Jace Howard

Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?

Israel: Jett Howard

Telgenhof: Joey Baker

Glanville: Jaelin Llewellyn

Nasr: Jaelin Llewellyn

Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?

Israel: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Telgenhof: Zach Edey, Purdue

Glanville: Jamison Battle, Minnesota. @ me.

Nasr: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Israel: Matt Painter, Purdue

Telgenhof: Mike Woodson, Indiana

Glanville: Fran McCaffrey, Iowa

Nasr: Mike Woodson, Indiana

Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?

Israel: Third

Telgenhof: Third

Glanville: Second

Nasr: Third

Who wins the Big Ten regular season?

Israel: Illinois

Telgenhof: Illinois

Glanville: Indiana

Nasr: Indiana

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Israel: Michigan

Telgenhof: Indiana

Glanville: Iowa (again)

Nasr: Illinois

What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?

Israel: 3

Telgenhof: 4

Glanville: 4

Nasr: 3

How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?

Israel: Sweet Sixteen

Telgenhof: Elite Eight

Glanville: Sweet Sixteen

Nasr: Sweet Sixteen

Who is in the Final Four?

Israel: UCLA, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Arizona

Telgenhof: Kentucky, Houston, Gonzaga, North Carolina

Glanville: Houston, Baylor, Arkansas, Kentucky

Nasr: North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, Indiana

Who wins the NCAA Tournament?

Israel: UCLA

Telgenhof: Kentucky

Glanville: Arkansas. Give me the hogs!

Nasr: North Carolina