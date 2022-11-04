Ahead of the start of the Michigan men’s basketball season, our beat writers (Lily Israel, Abbie Telgenhof, Jack Glanville and Paul Nasr) predict the outcome of the Big Ten and the nation.
Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?
Israel: Hunter Dickinson
Telgenhof: Hunter Dickinson
Glanville: Hunter Dickinson
Nasr: Hunter Dickinson
Who is Michigan’s most improved player?
Israel: Kobe Bufkin
Telgenhof: Kobe Bufkin
Glanville: Terrence Williams II
Nasr: Jace Howard
Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?
Israel: Jett Howard
Telgenhof: Joey Baker
Glanville: Jaelin Llewellyn
Nasr: Jaelin Llewellyn
Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?
Israel: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Telgenhof: Zach Edey, Purdue
Glanville: Jamison Battle, Minnesota. @ me.
Nasr: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?
Israel: Matt Painter, Purdue
Telgenhof: Mike Woodson, Indiana
Glanville: Fran McCaffrey, Iowa
Nasr: Mike Woodson, Indiana
Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?
Israel: Third
Telgenhof: Third
Glanville: Second
Nasr: Third
Who wins the Big Ten regular season?
Israel: Illinois
Telgenhof: Illinois
Glanville: Indiana
Nasr: Indiana
Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?
Israel: Michigan
Telgenhof: Indiana
Glanville: Iowa (again)
Nasr: Illinois
What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?
Israel: 3
Telgenhof: 4
Glanville: 4
Nasr: 3
How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?
Israel: Sweet Sixteen
Telgenhof: Elite Eight
Glanville: Sweet Sixteen
Nasr: Sweet Sixteen
Who is in the Final Four?
Israel: UCLA, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Arizona
Telgenhof: Kentucky, Houston, Gonzaga, North Carolina
Glanville: Houston, Baylor, Arkansas, Kentucky
Nasr: North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, Indiana
Who wins the NCAA Tournament?
Israel: UCLA
Telgenhof: Kentucky
Glanville: Arkansas. Give me the hogs!
Nasr: North Carolina