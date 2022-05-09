The Michigan women’s lacrosse team can breathe a sigh of relief: It is going dancing for the second time in program history.

On Friday, the Wolverines will face off against Notre Dame in Evanston Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for what will be a familiar matchup.

Earlier this season, Michigan faced — and upset — the then-No. 5 Fighting Irish 11-7 in a game that was neck and neck the whole way throughout.

Despite a disappointing end to the regular season that saw the Wolverines drop five of their six last games, the selection committee saw enough in a talented team that played in close games throughout the season.

Michigan jumped out to a red-hot 7-0 start earlier in the spring with statement wins against Notre Dame and NCAA Tournament qualifier Central Michigan, but struggled in the later half of the season spurred by a heartbreaking loss to then-No. 11 Denver.

That would spark the Wolverines’ tumble that led to a below .500 finish to the season, going 0-4 against ranked opponents.

Inconsistent play has characterized Michigan’s losing woes, yet the NCAA Tournament offers one final chance to right the ship.

With senior midfielder and captain Kailyn Mead at the helm, the Wolverines have the experience to eradicate their losing ways and go on a serious run. It is hard to beat a team twice, but against the Fighting Irish, the Wolverines will look to do that.

Nevertheless, after a tumultuous season, Michigan is breathing fresh air.