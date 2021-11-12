Miles Macklin/Daily. Buy this photo.

Brendan Roose chose the worst week of the season to pick against Jared Greenspan, as Greenspan posted a winning record of 5-3. Luckily for Roose, Daniel Dash did worse than he did, blowing a perfect opportunity to catch up and put some pressure on the leader. Instead, the pack has separated out as we head toward the last three weeks of the regular season, with Roose taking a lead.

It should be noted, however, that allegations of cheating have been leveled towards Roose. An investigation is underway and will be finalized as soon as possible, thank you for your patience.

Week 10 record:

Brendan Roose: 3-5
Jared Greenspan: 5-3
Daniel Dash: 2-6

Cumulative records:

Roose: 53-3
Greenspan: 41-54
Dash: 48-47

Nov. 13 noon Michigan PK vs Penn State:

Roose: Michigan
Greenspan: Michigan
Dash: Michigan

Nov. 13 noon Northwestern +24 vs Wisconsin:

Roose: Northwestern
Greenspan: Wisconsin 
Dash: Wisconsin

Nov. 13 noon Rutgers +7 vs Indiana:

Roose: Rutgers
Greenspan: Rutgers 
Dash: Rutgers

Nov. 13 noon Oklahoma -5.5 vs Baylor:

Roose: Baylor
Greenspan: Oklahoma
Dash: Oklahoma

Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. Purdue +20 vs Ohio State:

Roose: Ohio State
Greenspan: Ohio State  
Dash: Purdue

Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. Minnesota +5.5 vs Iowa:

Roose: Iowa
Greenspan: Iowa 
Dash: Minnesota

Nov. 13 4:00 p.m. Maryland +13 vs Michigan State:

Roose: Michigan State
Greenspan: Michigan State
Dash: Michigan State