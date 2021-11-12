Brendan Roose chose the worst week of the season to pick against Jared Greenspan, as Greenspan posted a winning record of 5-3. Luckily for Roose, Daniel Dash did worse than he did, blowing a perfect opportunity to catch up and put some pressure on the leader. Instead, the pack has separated out as we head toward the last three weeks of the regular season, with Roose taking a lead.

It should be noted, however, that allegations of cheating have been leveled towards Roose. An investigation is underway and will be finalized as soon as possible, thank you for your patience.

Week 10 record:

Cumulative records:

Nov. 13 noon Michigan PK vs Penn State:

Nov. 13 noon Northwestern +24 vs Wisconsin:

Nov. 13 noon Rutgers +7 vs Indiana:

Nov. 13 noon Oklahoma -5.5 vs Baylor:

Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. Purdue +20 vs Ohio State:

Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. Minnesota +5.5 vs Iowa:

Nov. 13 4:00 p.m. Maryland +13 vs Michigan State: