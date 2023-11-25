Michigan football players hold up maize and blue signs with the number 1,000 on them while laying on Maryland's field.
Wake up and take a deep breath. It’s rivalry week, and boy oh boy is there a great slate of games to watch.

Let’s just cut to the chase, we know you’re here for our coverage of Ohio State vs. Michigan. We got you covered at our Rivalry Edition site, where you can find all our rivalry content.

Speaking of rivalries, noted Happy Valley fanboy Connor Earegood was Unrivaled in last week’s picks, going 7-3 to lead the pack. Fellow Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr has all but locked up first place, but he needs Daily Sports Editor John Tondora to drop a few games. Meanwhile, Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo is just praying for .500. Shoutout the Big Ten West.

Alright, enough talk. Let’s get into the picks.

Last week

Paul Nasr: 6-4
Connor Earegood: 7-3
John Tondora: 6-4
Charlie Pappalardo: 2-8

Cumulative record

Nasr: 71-43-6
Earegood: 61-53-6
Tondora: 67-47-6
Pappalardo: 54-61-5

Nov. 25, noon, No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan (-3.5)

Nasr: Ohio State
Earegood: Ohio State (sorry, mom)
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan

Nov. 25, noon, Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville (-7.5)

Nasr: The Ville
Earegood: Kentucky
Tondora: Louisville
Pappalardo: Louisville

Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m., No. 8 Alabama (-13.5) at Auburn

Nasr: Bama
Earegood: Alabama
Tondora: Alabama
Pappalardo: Alabama

Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Arizona (-13) at Arizona State

Nasr: Zona is back
Earegood: Arizona
Tondora: Arizona
Pappalardo: ASU

Nov. 25, 4 p.m., Washington State at No. 4 Washington (-15.5)

Earegood: Wazzou (RIP Pac-12)
Nasr: Washington (but also RIP Pac-12)
Tondora: Washington
Pappalardo: Washington State

Nov. 25, 7 p.m., No. 5 Florida State (-6.5) at Florida

Nasr: FSU
Earegood: Florida State
Tondora: Florida
Pappalardo: Florida

Nov. 25, 7 p.m., No. 18 Notre Dame (-26) at Stanford

Nasr: Someone needs to pick Notre Dame, I guess
Earegood: Stanford
Tondora: Stanford
Pappalardo: Stanford

Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., No. 24 Clemson (-7.5) at South Carolina

Nasr: South Carolina, shoutout Columbia resident my cousin Karl and his wife Natalie
Earegood: Cocks
Tondora: Clemson
Pappalardo: South Carolina

Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia (-24) at Georgia Tech

Nasr: Georgia
Earegood: GA Tech (my HS had their logo)
Tondora: Georgia
Pappalardo: Georgia

Nov. 25, 8 p.m., UNC (-2.5) at No. 22 NC State

Nasr: UNC
Earegood: UNC
Tondora: NC State
Pappalardo: NC State