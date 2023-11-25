Wake up and take a deep breath. It’s rivalry week, and boy oh boy is there a great slate of games to watch.

Let’s just cut to the chase, we know you’re here for our coverage of Ohio State vs. Michigan. We got you covered at our Rivalry Edition site, where you can find all our rivalry content.

Speaking of rivalries, noted Happy Valley fanboy Connor Earegood was Unrivaled in last week’s picks, going 7-3 to lead the pack. Fellow Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr has all but locked up first place, but he needs Daily Sports Editor John Tondora to drop a few games. Meanwhile, Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo is just praying for .500. Shoutout the Big Ten West.

Alright, enough talk. Let’s get into the picks.

Last week

Cumulative record

Nov. 25, noon, No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan (-3.5)

Nov. 25, noon, Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville (-7.5)

Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m., No. 8 Alabama (-13.5) at Auburn

Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Arizona (-13) at Arizona State

Nov. 25, 4 p.m., Washington State at No. 4 Washington (-15.5)

Nov. 25, 7 p.m., No. 5 Florida State (-6.5) at Florida

Nov. 25, 7 p.m., No. 18 Notre Dame (-26) at Stanford

Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., No. 24 Clemson (-7.5) at South Carolina

Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia (-24) at Georgia Tech

Nov. 25, 8 p.m., UNC (-2.5) at No. 22 NC State