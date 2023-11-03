Jaylen Harrell sacks an Indiana player.
Forget about football — this is footPaul. Because with how Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr has performed the past few weeks, we might as well name the sport after him.

Nasr correctly picked a league-high seven games last week, followed by Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo with six. Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood and Daily Sports Editor John Tondora each got four games right, which is just OK.

Perhaps someone can dethrone Nasr with a big showing this week. We doubt it, and anyway no one else’s name fits the sport so well. FootCharlie, footConnor, footJohn? Just like Barry Sanders, there’s just no ring.

Let’s get into the picks:

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 7-3
Connor Earegood: 4-6
John Tondora: 4-6
Charlie Pappalardo: 6-4

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 53-32-5
Earegood: 47-38-5
Tondora: 50-35-5
Pappalardo: 42-44-4

Nov. 4, noon, No. 3 Ohio State (-19) at Rutgers

Nasr: Ohio State
Earegood: Rutgers
Tondora: Ohio State
Pappalardo: Rutgers

Nov. 4, noon, No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-4)

Nasr: K-State
Earegood: Big Tex
Tondora: Kansas State
Pappalardo: Texas

Nov. 4, 2:30 p.m., Army at No. 25 Air Force (-18.5)

Nasr: Air Force
Earegood: Army
Tondora: Air Force
Pappalardo: Air Force

Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia (-15)

Nasr: Mizzou
Earegood: Georgia
Tondora: Georgia
Pappalardo: Mizzou

Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m., No. 9 Oklahoma (-6) at No. 22 Oklahoma State

Nasr: State
Earegood: Oklahoma
Tondora: Oklahoma
Pappalardo: Okie State

Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m., No. 11 Penn State (-8.5) at Maryland

Nasr: Penn State
Earegood: Penn State, shoutout State College I love you
Tondora: Penn State
Pappalardo: Penn State

Nov. 4, 4 p.m., Auburn (-12.5) at Vanderbilt

Nasr: Auburn (this is why you’re in third place Tex)
Earegood: Vandy #AnchorDahn
Tondora: Auburn
Pappalardo: Vandy (For Jared)

Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., Purdue at No. 2 Michigan (-32.5)

Nasr: Purdue
Earegood: Purdue
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan

Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., No. 5 Washington (-3) at No. 20 USC

Nasr: Washington
Earegood: USC
Tondora: Washington
Pappalardo: Washington

Nov. 4, 7:45 p.m., No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-3)

Nasr: Bama
Earegood: LSU
Tondora: LSU
Pappalardo: Alabama