Maybe it isn’t all that surprising anymore.

A top-5 matchup with Ohio State, a victory over the Buckeyes in The Game, a Big Ten East title punched in the process, a College Football Playoff Berth all-but sealed over the course of an afternoon against its biggest rival. In recent memory, all of it used to sound pretty out of the ordinary for Michigan.

Now, it’s normal.

Three wins over Ohio State in a row, three Big Ten Championship appearances in a row, a likely third College Football Playoff appearance in a row — for years success like that looked like a fantasy for the Wolverines, but after 60 minutes against their biggest foe it became something else: the standard.

That much was clear when the rumbling Big House turned into a mosh pit of fans storming the field as No. 3 Michigan (12-0 overall, 9-0 Big Ten) took down the second-ranked Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1), 30-24, in an iteration of The Game that had everything on the line. Both undefeated squads entered with College Football Playoff hopes, but after converting on timely moments throughout the game — like a late interception by junior defensive back Rod Moore to seal the win — only the Wolverines managed to walk away with their lofty goals intact.

No matter how normal a win like this has become, it was far from a normal afternoon at Michigan Stadium; everything was a little bit bigger. For one of sports’ greatest rivalries, differences as minute as six Ohio State-branded benches sitting idle and empty on the visitor’s sideline hours before kickoff signified a clash anything but idle and empty to come. To overcome its toughest test of the year amid the highest of stakes, Michigan had to make timely plays.

Be it a first-quarter jumped pass by sophomore cornerback Will Johnson to keep star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in check and set up an easy score, or junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy hitting an extremely tight window for a touchdown strike to senior receiver Roman Wilson, the Wolverines made plays when they mattered to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Timely plays became all the more important in the second half. For most of it, no one was really dominating the other side, no matter how badly each side wanted to. It came down to picking spots, picking moments and striking. After Ohio State went smash-mouth on the Wolverines, eliciting a physicality it lacked in the previous two iterations of The Game, the Buckeyes got to business on the ground. Rush after rush after rush, Ohio State was moving the sticks, capping off a touchdown drive that tied the game at 17 with eight straight rushing attempts.

Michigan needed to stay on time in response, but for a moment, everything stood still.

Because in the ensuing drive as the Wolverines were rolling down the field, senior guard Zak Zinter went down with a bad leg injury. Strapped with an aircast and placed on a stretcher and onto a cart, his entire team gathered around to end the multi-minute stoppage. He put his fist up in the air as he was carted off, showing support to a team and crowd that he wouldn’t be able to finish the game alongside on his senior day.

And on the very next play, senior running back Blake Corum broke free for a 22-yard touchdown, flashing the number ‘65’ — Zinter’s number — with his hands in celebration. A timely celebration for a timely score, as Michigan retook the lead, got a stop and then tacked on a field goal to make it 27-17 early in the fourth quarter and start feeling comfortable.

The Wolverines weren’t just feeling comfortable on the field, they were feeling comfortable in their new place in this rivalry and the college football landscape, too. A place that was once strange for them, and now their usual stomping grounds. So comfortable that to ice the 27-24 game after an Ohio State touchdown, they went back to the basics, back to how they created this new reality in the first place: beating up Ohio State in the trenches and dominating on the ground.

Michigan got the ball with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter and churned out minute after minute of clock. A drive made so timely by how quickly the clock moved, the Wolverines left the Buckeyes unable to respond, down six points with just over a minute left. Unable to fight back. Unable to stop a Michigan win, no matter how close they got.

And ultimately, nothing was able to stop the Wolverines from making a win in The Game no longer look surprising or shocking.

But instead look normal.