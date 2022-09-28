Colston Loveland wasn’t sure if the offers would ever materialize.

The freshman tight end hails from Gooding, Idaho — an area better known for its potatoes than its football talent. Loveland was an impressive player at Gooding High School, accumulating 235 receptions for 3,141 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was a dominant aerial threat over his four year career, playing on the varsity team for all of high school.

He knew he had the talent to play at a top college football program. He just hoped power five coaches would come to the same realization.

“That was a worry for sure because growing up I’d seen a lot of talent at my school and in Idaho in general kind of get looked over,” Loveland said. “But people ahead of me preached, ‘If you’re good, people will find you,’ so that’s what I stuck with and it got me here.”

In the winter of his sophomore year, Loveland’s recruiting finally began to pick up, and rightfully so. He was coming off a season where he corralled 91 receptions including 19 in one game — both school records.

The first offer came from Idaho State and Utah State followed suit. Loveland played his first two years at wide receiver before switching to tight end. But one he proved he could maintain his gaudy receiving production at a new position, bigger schools began to take notice. By the summer prior to his senior year, Loveland possessed a bevy of offers including SEC heavyweights Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

But of all his options, there was an allure to Michigan that no other school could match.

“When I came here on my visit the culture felt right,” Loveland said. “Something special was here and ever since I came it’s exceed my expectations. All the staff and players are super great and they’ve got a bond that I’ve never seen anywhere else.”

Loveland signed his letter of intent with the Wolverines last December, and by January he was on campus as an early enrollee. Loveland was able to quickly soak up information and participate in spring ball — and also experience the bond with the coaching staff he had previously taken notice of as an outsider.

He formed an instant connection with current tight ends coach Grant Newsome, who was a graduate assistant during Loveland’s recruitment. The pair kept in touch in the time leading up to Loveland’s arrival, and Newsome’s promotion to oversee the tight end group this season was a huge thrill to the freshman.

“Coach Newsome, love him,” Loveland said. “Meetings are awesome because he just sinks (things) into your mind and makes sure that you know what you’re doing before you go out there. He’s a great coach and I love learning from him.”

Newsome oversees the entire position group, one that he claims goes seven or eight deep. But when asked about Loveland last week, Newsome couldn’t help but gush.

“Some guys kind of have it,” Newsome said on Sept. 21. “We kind of realized pretty quickly that he had the tools and, on top of that, the mindset was very, very mature for his age — not just physically but also mentally. He was able to come in and grasp the playbook and handle the stress of being a student athlete, playing football at Michigan.”

The tools were obvious from the jump, but finding playing time as a true freshman — especially in an offense that returned its top two players at tight end — was a difficult proposition.

But Loveland has found a way to seize the opportunity. He made at least one catch in all three non-conference games, albeit mostly in garbage time. But he proved he can make contributions when he’s on the field, and with senior tight end Erick All expected to miss time with an injury, Loveland could be called upon even more throughout the season.

“I always think that I’m good enough to play,” Loveland said. “But really from the jump, I was just trying my hardest to come out everyday and get better and better and learn from the guys ahead of me.”

Back in Idaho, Loveland didn’t know if he would ever garner a power five offer.

Now, even in his early days in Ann Arbor, he’s proving the attention was warranted.