Up only two runs heading into the top of the ninth inning, the Michigan baseball team faced a situation it had not dealt with all weekend: a close game.

Stellar pitching performances from senior starting right-hander Noah Rennard and a strong relief outing from senior lefty Jacob Denner kept the Wolverines up all game, but without the offensive explosion of the previous two games, they were on the ropes.

In the first two games of the series, Michigan showed it could win when it got out to a big lead, but without that happening early on Sunday, the Wolverines needed to show their ability to win a close one.

Despite the tightest game Michigan saw all weekend, it showed its resolve all afternoon by clinging tightly to its narrow lead, never allowing Penn State to capitalize on its opportunities and moving to 3-0 in Big Ten play.

“They all matter,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “Whether it’s the first weekend or the last weekend. Winning three sure as hell beats being 2-1.”

When it came time to make the gritty plays needed to keep the Wolverines in the game, they looked to everybody for support. There was no hero or star player that shifted the tides of this game, just the collective mentality to do whatever it takes to win.

It started with Rennard, who is typically a middle inning reliever but stepped up for the Sunday start. Despite facing early pressure from the Nittany Lions, Rennard weathered the storm and only allowed one earned run and four hits in 5.2 innings pitched.

“I found myself giving up two hits in the first,” Rennard said. “And then, a lot of quick outs, and I feel like when that happens it’s easy to build a little momentum and stay in my rhythm.”

With Rennard heating up in his newfound role, it was up to the Michigan offense to get going and pull away.

After winning Friday and Saturday’s games by a combined 18 runs, the Wolverines’ offense was their driving force in that stretch, but they could not keep their hot streak going. Two runs in the second inning gave Michigan the lead, but it was by no means safe, especially with Penn State scoring in the sixth inning to make it a one-run ball game.

“Big Ten play means a lot more than non-conference,” Rennard said. “(We’re) turning it up and notch and just knowing how to deal with it. Every game is winnable.”

With the desire for insurance runs and just one last opportunity to get them, the Wolverines flashed their resolve one more time in the bottom of the eighth. A two out double from freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim gave Michigan that boost of confidence it needed to secure the weekend sweep and get off to a perfect start in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines have been in close games before this season, and many times haven’t done enough to secure the victory. A 4-3 loss to Kennesaw State, an 11-10 loss to Akron and a 10-7 loss to No. 24 Texas Tech all exemplify Michigan’s early season struggles. And each show how far the Wolverines have come with their ability to compete in close games.

Plays like Kim’s clutch eighth inning hit and Rennard escaping his early inning pinch were the difference between the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions in the win. The will to win and willingness to step up when the team needed it the most paid off.

“It’s all about belief,” Smith said. “If you believe you’re gonna win, that’s part of it. We’re not anywhere close to where we need to be, but it’s nice to see the progression that’s being made.”

Entering the start of Big Ten Play, not many expected Michigan to leave the weekend with a record above .500 and an undefeated start to conference play. But as Sunday’s gritty win showed, the Wolverines’ are capable of stepping up, proving to be a threat thus far in conference action.