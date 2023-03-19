All season long, the question for the Michigan baseball team has been whether or not the Wolverines can win games without junior left-hand ace Connor O’Halloran.

And the Wolverines proved to be up to the task due to an impressive offensive performance as Michigan (9-9 overall) defeated Bradley (5-9), 6-4, to win its second series of the young season and fourth straight game.

On just the third pitch of the game, junior right-hander Chase Allen let up a double to Braves outfielder Ryan Vogel, before allowing Jackson Chatterton to get on base due to his own defensive error. And for the Braves, the early miscues paid off. Second baseman Pete Hansen batted Vogel in, and Michigan found itself in a 1-0 deficit.

But the Wolverines responded in the bottom of the first inning off of a two-out single from sophomore designated hitter Joe Longo, tying the game at one.

In the second, Allen retired the side consecutively, allowing Michigan the chance to create offense. The Wolverines took him up on that opportunity, with freshman third-baseman Mitch Voit batting in senior outfielder Joey Velasquez for his eighth RBI of the season. Via his efforts, the Wolverines climbed out to an early 2-1 lead.

Michigan’s defense continued to excel in the third inning behind Allen. Without O’Halloran on the mound, Michigan’s pitching remained effective. And the offense once again reciprocated Allen’s efforts, with Longo hitting a moonshot to left field to increase the lead to two, his second RBI of the afternoon.

Bradley didn’t go away, however, with T.J. Manteufel blasting a home run of his own to the same spot in the top of the fifth inning to reduce the Braves’ deficit to 3-2. Even with the Wolverines’ explosive offensive performance through the first three innings, Michigan’s lead remained narrow.

But after the home run, the defense shored up. A single from senior outfielder Tito Flores brought in another run, while Voit then batted him in on a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Through its offense, Michigan’s momentum was quickly re-established.

Still, Bradley stuck around. With two outs, right fielder Carson Husmann hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning. But senior second-baseman Ted Burton helped the Wolverines rebound on the offensive end, hitting a single that scored Jefferis to increase the lead to three once again.

Ultimately, Michigan’s newfound offensive consistency paired with sufficient defensive effort has given the Wolverines a fighting chance in every game over its hot stretch.

And with Big Ten play on the horizon, Michigan will need to continue to maintain this identity if it wants to make noise in a competitive conference — identity that was evident in its win over Bradley.