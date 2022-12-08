Position(s): Columnist 2022-2023

Section(s): MiC

Semesters at The Daily: 2

A man leaves the world

and the streets he lived on

grow a little shorter.

– “Streets” by Naomi Shihab Nye

I joined The Daily much later than I should have. Looking back, that seems to be a common theme of my college experience. Everything seemed to be too sweet to be this short (although I suppose any amount of time short of forever would be lacking). Four years is an incredibly small window to fit such an overwhelmingly rich experience into. I’m glad The Daily managed to nestle itself into these last few months.

However short, my time here has meant the world. The passion and tenacity of everyone on this team are unmatched and the world should count its blessings they’ve directed that ardor toward bettering the world around them.

I am no good at being sentimental (something my editors know well). I abhor being cheesy. A certain level of cheesiness is necessary for things like this, I think. Despite the fact that I am a writer, my lack of words speaks volumes in situations like these. I write this in the hopes that my gratitude for the people here peeks through the empty spaces.

I find myself saying goodbye often this year. It’s an incredibly melancholy phrase and I’m not sure how many goodbyes I have left in me. I’ll carry my time here with me well into the future. I think, for now, I’ll stick with a simple “thank you” and save my farewells.