Ann Arbor’s coffee culture is rich and diverse. There are more than two dozen cafes within a mile of the University of Michigan’s campus alone, each boasting a unique roast. As you prepare to explore your new home this fall, The Michigan Daily’s coffee connoisseurs have compiled a comprehensive list of coffee shops for every occasion.

A brew on a budget — M36 Coffee Roasters

1101 S. University Ave.

Unfortunately, cheap coffee in Ann Arbor can be hard to come by. But if you are looking to cut down on your coffee spending, M36 is one of the best places to curb your caffeine craving without breaking the bank. Do it right and you can get yourself a latte under $4, or grab a $3 Americano. Add in Snackpass rewards and M36’s proximity to South, East and West Quads and you can save yourself time and money while still enjoying a fine cup of joe.

When you want to splurge — RoosRoast Coffee

117 E. Liberty St.

For a bit of a luxurious brew, take a stroll down Liberty to Roos Roast. The brightly-colored building facade will catch your eye and the taste of their coffee will immediately capture your heart. From their honey vanilla latte — made with fresh honey and vanilla extract — to their iconic “Lobster Butter Love” blend, every sip is liquid gold. Roos has been an Ann Arbor staple since 2008 and when you feel like indulging your palate, it’s worth every penny.

Study while you sip — Shinola Cafe

301 S. Main St.

Perhaps one of Ann Arbor’s worst kept secrets is the cafe “hidden” under the Shinola store downtown. When you step through the door, walk past the rows of ticking watches and descend the stairs to your left to escape to your own personal coffee wonderland. Nothing inspires hard work more than the aroma of coffee mixing in the air with the strong scent of leather from the shop above. With a simple menu, the dim-lit cafe urges you to succumb to the darkness and pen the next great American novel — or just finish your math homework, it’s your choice.

Coffee on Central Campus — Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea at the Michigan Union

530 S. State St.

Wolverines and townies alike love to grab a cup of coffee at any one of the seven Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea locations throughout the city of Ann Arbor. But the one at the Michigan Union provides easy access for students looking to grab their daily fix without being late to class. You can even use the Dining Dollars included with your meal plan on Sweetwater’s signature Dreamy Cold Brew (or anything else on the menu), so it’s basically like the University is sponsoring your coffee obsession.

Hot stuff for a hot date — Comet Coffee

16 Nickels Arcade

If you’re looking for a place to take someone special out for a (hot) drink, look no further than Comet Coffee. Whether you’re star-crossed lovers or you haven’t been on a date in many moons, Comet is the perfect place to express your feelings with espresso. Nestled right in the middle of Nickels Arcade, the intimate setting is only rivaled by the beauty of the latte art. Even if you don’t find the love of your life, you’ll at least fall in love with Comet Coffee.

If your cup of tea is … a cup of tea — TeaHaus

204 N. 4th Ave.

If you don’t like coffee, it’s OK. Ann Arbor forgives you. Besides, with about 250 different kinds of tea for you to try at TeaHaus, you’ll have your hands (and your cup) full for a while. It might be a bit of a walk up to Kerrytown, but it’s worth it for the TeaHaus pastries alone. It’s not a place to study — in fact, TeaHaus doesn’t have internet or even allow laptops — but from tea cocktails (21+) to monthly Full English Tea, the cafe always has the perfect excuse for you to spend quali-tea time with friends.

For an adventurous cup — Black Diesel Coffee

1423 E. Stadium Blvd.

If you’re in the mood to try something new, head over to Black Diesel. It won’t matter if you’ve never been there or this is your 100th time; their expansive list of flavors and constantly changing specials are the perfect remedy to coffee ennui. And since making the trek from campus to Black Diesel requires either a quick drive or a long walk, there’s always a good chance of adventure along the way.

A morning brew for your morning stroll — Cahoots Cafe

206 E. Huron St.

There’s a good number of U-M students who matriculate and graduate without having ever visited Cahoots Cafe. Maybe that’s because it’s a bit of a hike from campus, or maybe it’s because the words “Kleinschmidt Insurance” are still inexplicably engraved in stone over the door of the cafe from the building’s past. Either way, Cahoots offers a quiet, yet luxurious cafe experience that will leave you smiling after every sip.

Coffee with Vitamin D — Vertex Coffee Roasters

1335 S. University Ave.

Surprisingly, it can be challenging to find outdoor cafe seating in Ann Arbor. And you’ll want to soak up every last bit of sunshine while the weather’s nice. Luckily, Vertex has got you covered — or uncovered in this case. With a lovely, open patio space, the sky becomes your ceiling and the wind your coffee shop ambience. And even when winter begins, drinking a steaming cup of coffee at Vertex, surrounded by dozens of indoor plants, might just be your saving grace until spring.

A finals pick-me-up in a cup — The Common Cup

1511 Washtenaw Ave.

When finals week rolls around, Ann Arbor coffee house seating becomes prime real estate. The Common Cup is the perfect place to snag a seat, with several large tables to accommodate your whole study group — and free finals goody bags to boot. You can grind out an essay while the baristas grind The Common Cup’s signature beans into their soup bowl-sized lattes. That means you’ll have enough coffee to keep you going after who-knows-how-many all-nighters.

