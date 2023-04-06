Late at night, I sometimes experience an overwhelming feeling similar to a headache. This feeling, however, can’t be cured by Tylenol. Instead of a tangible pain, this bout of pain is an anxiety that stems from my soul’s desire to understand its existence. When dusk hits, my thoughts are overwhelmed by existential dread, the feeling of anxiety and discomfort experienced when contemplating the nature of existence. Perhaps this feeling is my brain’s way of reminding me that I need the sweet release of sleep once in a while — or perhaps not. Instead of recognizing these thoughts as negative or a nuisance, let’s lay awake with them and see what happens.

Some of the central questions associated with existential dread include the following: What is the meaning of life? Who am I? Why do I exist? What is my purpose? These questions are existential in nature because they deal with topics related to the vast and sometimes terrifying subject of existence. When one of these ideas finds its way into my thoughts as dusk approaches I spiral toward the others, and I continue this cycle until dawn. Each time I expect to find an answer, but I never do. Because of this, I have begun to develop a deep hatred toward my existential dread. Philosophy often delves into the fundamental questions of human existence, which can be terrifying at times. It may lead us to question the meaning of life, but too much of it can leave us questioning the point of getting out of bed in the morning. Contrary to this popular belief, I am instead certain that philosophy can act as a tool to heal existential dread.

It is a common phenomenon that those familiar with philosophy have not studied it correctly. Some have been introduced to it briefly in school or stumbled upon the topic online. This brevity is problematic. Philosophy requires intense effort if you truly want to understand the different perspectives present in the field and, more importantly, which ones are actually scientifically sound. Unfortunately, many individuals fall into the trap of “shallow learning,” wherein they study a topic only superficially and without delving deep enough to gain a comprehensive understanding. This can lead to incomplete or inaccurate conclusions, as these thinkers are not truly engaging with the complexity and depth of the subject matter.

This phenomenon is particularly problematic in the study of existence in philosophy. When one only studies existence on a surface level, they may not fully grasp the extent of the existential crisis that many individuals face. The individual may feel a sense of existential dread but may not know how to alleviate it, and this can lead to a vicious cycle of negative thinking or even nihilism, as they feel trapped in their negative mindset and do not know how to escape it. It is crucial to approach the study of philosophy, particularly the question of existence, with curiosity, openness and a willingness to engage with challenging yet rewarding ideas. It is necessary to understand the complexity of the field of existential philosophy in order to pick out which perspectives can be applied correctly in everyday life.

The magical cure to existential dread I have been referring to is existentialism. Jean-Paul Sartre and Martin Heidegger are two famous existentialists who championed the idea that we must accept our existential dread as a showcase of the human experience. Existentialism offers a perspective that encourages individuals to confront their own mortality and the finite nature of existence. Rather than shy away from the inevitability of death, Sartre and Heidegger urge us to embrace it and accept it as an essential part of the human experience. Additionally, Sartre makes an important point that we need to stop being paralyzed by the fear surrounding decision-making, since all choices we make on Earth are authentic, free and, thus, the “right” ones. Adopting these ideas provides us with a newfound sense of freedom and responsibility, one that allows us to take control of our lives and make meaningful choices in the face of the uncertainty of life. Philosophy is not just an intellectualized form of negativity: It can be useful, applicable and helpful.

To start practicing existentialism, implementing small, everyday, achievable goals is imperative. My advice is to follow a short alliterative phrase: read, reflect and relate. Read existential philosophy, reflect on the ideas and relate them to your own life. Only then can you begin to attack your existential dread and find meaning in the madness. And, know you must attack it. Denial is dangerous. It will not lead to authentic choices, but rather to decisions you regret. This is a primary driving force for the “meaningless” feeling associated with existential dread. Only by facing the dread head-on can you be happy. So, grab a journal, call a friend and get ready to make existential dread a thing of the past. Life may be absurd, but that doesn’t mean it has to be unbearable.

Unfortunately, the Achilles’ heel of many medical remedies applies to this cure as well: It is not guaranteed to work for everybody. This remedy only works for you if you work with it, and the length of time it will take to work varies. What I can promise you is that if you allow yourself to struggle with the idea of yourself and the world that you are a part of, you can change your outlook and behaviors. As the night descends upon you, do not shy away from the looming existential dread in your head. Rather, embrace it, for you may discover a newfound sense of clarity and inner peace that shines like a radiant moon in the night sky.

