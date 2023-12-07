I got into Formula 1 five days before the end of the 2023 season, partly because it reminded me of Mario Kart, but also because I kept seeing videos of it on TikTok. After watching some races, I immediately became entranced by the team behind every car. Aside from abiding by certain rules, each team’s constructor (the entities that design key parts of the car) has so much creative freedom to manufacture a car that differs significantly each season.

Every constructor is constantly pushing the boundaries of technology and engineering in the pursuit of speed for their driver. And the driver themself is fascinating: An F1 driver has to not only exhibit strong reaction times and cognitive abilities, but also endure high speeds and high G-forces. F1 is meant to push the boundaries of what is bodily and mechanically possible. The result is a sport where innovation is not just encouraged — it’s a prerequisite to win. F1 has been historically dominated by European teams, but recently, the sport increasingly offers an unparalleled spectacle that more Americans should embrace.

At its most basic level, F1 cars drive really fast and the first car across the line wins. Two championships occur simultaneously throughout the season — the drivers and constructors. Driver points are given to the top 10 finishers in each race, with places one through 10 having a specific allocation of points. Constructor points are given to each of the 10 teams based on the finishing position of their two drivers. F1 is composed of 10 teams total, with each team maintaining two cars with two drivers. Usually, there are about 22 individual races in the Grand Prix per season, with each race weekend consisting of practice sessions, qualifying rounds and the actual race itself. F1 races are hosted across five continents.

Beyond the sound of the engines and the excitement of the race, F1 has a tangible impact on Americans’ everyday lives. Many innovations we have taken for granted in our cars have their roots in F1. From hybrid powertrains to safety features, F1 is a driving force behind innovations that make our cars safer, more efficient and, dare I say, cooler. F1 has even made its impact on the University of Michigan. The MRacing SAE team participates in the Formula SAE Competition and races a formula-style car against other collegiate teams.

The United States is becoming a crucial player in the F1 calendar, with three Grand Prix events drawing in spectators from all around the country — the most of any other country participating in F1. Formula 1 as a sport has the potential to establish American circuits as iconic household races. However, there have been challenges in recognizing the American Grand Prix as respectable as the European races.

So much went wrong in 2023’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, from being ridiculously expensive to “unforeseen” cold temperatures. The start times for the race were late at night in order to cater to European fans. F1 was unaware that Las Vegas would be cold during late November nights, and temperature is extremely important to the tires. Free Practice 1 was canceled after a broken manhole caused damages to Carlos Sainz Jr.’s car. Since FP1 was canceled, 35,000 ongoers that day only received a $200 voucher instead of getting a full refund — causing a lawsuit to be filed.

The Las Vegas disaster serves as a cautionary tale, a rookie error that tainted the image of F1 on American soil. However, the current slate of American races, including the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the newly added Miami Grand Prix, showcases a commitment to creating a lasting F1 presence in the United States. These events not only attract a wide audience but also provide a platform for F1 to engage with American fans and cultivate a deeper connection.

When speaking about motorsports, one cannot dismiss the other major contender: NASCAR. With its oval tracks and roaring stock cars, NASCAR has become synonymous with motorsports in American culture. While NASCAR holds a special place in American motorsports viewers, F1 is an entirely different beast. Comparing F1 to NASCAR is like comparing basketball to baseball — both involve balls, but the dynamics, strategies and sheer thrills are unique to each sport. In this case, comparing F1 to NASCAR is comparing open-wheel racing to stock car racing, each offering a unique flavor within the broader spectrum of motorsports.

As we say goodbye to another exhilarating season and eagerly anticipate the next, the case for Formula 1’s place in American sports becomes increasingly compelling. Beyond the glamor and excitement of the races, Formula 1 is a celebration of human ingenuity, a showcase of cutting-edge technology and an ode to the pursuit of excellence. As engines scream back to life again for the next season starting in February, let’s make Formula 1 a staple in American racing by tuning in to the races (even at ungodly hours). Formula 1 enriches our lives with the speed, skill and excitement that only this global phenomenon can deliver.



Jovanna Gallegos is an Opinion Columnist. She can be reached at jovanna@umich.edu.