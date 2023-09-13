Social media and emerging technologies have created unparalleled opportunities for connection, to the extent that millions of people can engage online within seconds. Instant messaging, video conferencing and various social media platforms have eroded the barriers of geographical distance, allowing people to communicate instantly regardless of time or place. In theory, humanity is more interconnected than it ever has been. However, in reality, an epidemic of loneliness is taking the population by storm.

A recent study revealed that 61% of young adults experience feelings of serious loneliness. According to research, loneliness has been on the rise since the 1970s and is only continuing to steadily increase. These mounting feelings not only pose significant health threats, with some estimating that this phenomenon could not only shorten a person’s lifespan by 15 years, but can have severe economic repercussions as well.

This growing presence of loneliness is being exploited by companies and influencers alike, many of whom are beginning to view it as a significant business opportunity. Deemed the “loneliness economy,” an expanding cohort of businesses are smelling the promise of an end to social isolation with alluring commercialized connections. From the thousands of dating platforms that have cropped up over the past decade to the rise in co-living and collaborative work spaces, the promise of facilitated human contact has become a goldmine for marketing opportunity.

While many of these businesses have been able to provide legitimate connections for isolated people, there are many others that are simply seeking to turn a quick profit. “Rent-a-girlfriend” services have quickly gained traction in countries such as Japan, where businesses hope to capitalize on an unfulfilled need for romantic connection. Various Rent-a-Friend apps similarly allow individuals to “rent” platonic company for roughly $40 per hour. Even websites such as “cuddlist.com” market professional “cuddling therapy” for prices beginning at $60 for an hour-long session.

While the majority of these platforms exploit a desire for physical connection, many other businesses are seeking to capitalize on the human drive for emotional attachment. In particular, countless celebrities and influencers stand to financially gain from the rising prevalence of parasocial relationships: one-sided relationships in which one party extends emotional energy, interest and time, while the other individual remains completely unaware of their existence.

These relationships are most common with celebrities and media personalities, and pivot upon the perceived relationship between influencer and follower. The semblance of emotional intimacy between influencers and their audience creates a particular receptivity to suggestions ranging from recommended products to lifestyle choices. For many celebrities, capitalizing on these emotional connections often appears in the form of brand deals, where influencers will encourage followers to buy particular items from the standpoint of a “friend.” These posts have proven particularly lucrative, with some influencers raking in an estimated $15,000 per post.

The expanding popularity of “get ready with me” or “GRWM” videos on TikTok serve as a testament to this reality. An article by Vogue emphasized the “comforting” nature of this trend, allowing followers to suddenly feel like “close friends” of their favorite celebrities and influencers. During these videos, celebrities will often subtly market or “recommend” certain products that they use throughout their makeup routines.

The trend has quickly been adopted by brands as an ideal form of product marketing, as nearly half of consumers reported feeling a “personal connection” to a brand when it’s used by a creator that they like. Alix Earle, for instance, became an online sensation for her GRWM content, making up to $70,000 for a 60-second video. “I feel like I actually know Alix. She makes us as a consumer feel like her friend,” one follower wrote. And indeed, the tremendous success of influencers like Earle seem to highlight an increasingly unmet desire for emotional comfort among the teenage demographic.

The arrival of the “loneliness economy” has produced necessary moral questions. While many of these platforms and influencers have provided audiences with a temporary reprieve from social isolation, they harbor addictive qualities that can be both financially and emotionally damaging in the long term. The situation raises ethical questions surrounding the monetization of human emotions — a market-driven approach to loneliness requires careful contemplation. Ultimately, it is up to both businesses and individuals to navigate the emotional landscape of this issue, ensuring that the increasing desire for companionship is approached with respect and sensitivity.

Tate Moyer is an Opinion Columnist from Los Angeles, California. She writes about the influence of digital culture and technology, and can be reached at moyert@umich.edu.