This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Chase Bank at 3500 Plymouth Road was robbed Friday morning, according to a post on X from the Ann Arbor Police Department. AAPD has requested that the public avoid the area while it continues to investigate.

According to an AAPD statement, a man gave a teller a note implying he had a weapon while demanding cash at about 9:15 a.m. The man fled the scene after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was spotted, and no one was injured.

AAPD said the suspect is a white male in his 50s who was wearing a face covering, a black coat, a gray hat and dark gloves at the time of the robbery. He was last seen headed toward Green Road on foot.

Anyone with information should contact AAPD at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

