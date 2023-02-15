Two people were arrested at the University Career Center 2023 Winter Job & Internship Fair at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Michigan Union. The individuals are not affiliated with the University of Michigan and were arrested for pouring a substance on tables associated with government employers.

Melissa Overton, Deputy Chief of Police of the Division of Public Safety and Security, told The Michigan Daily in a voicemail that the individuals approached several government tables in the Pendleton Room at the Union and poured a red substance on multiple items.

“The two individuals were arrested and released pending warrant authorization,” Overton said.

Though officials did not identify the individuals, a Twitter account dedicated to rallying against the expansion of Camp Grayling, a military camp in Grayling, Mich., claimed the individuals were two protesters dedicated to the cause.

Dozens of “Stop Camp Grayling” protesters were rallying and distributing leaflets outside and inside of the Union Thursday afternoon. The protestors were specifically protesting military recruitment at the University.

The proposed Camp Grayling expansion would double the Michigan National Guard training facility’s area in northern Michigan. These plans are not popular amongst elected officials in northern Michigan due to the vast majority believing the current training facility is adequate enough.

Daily News Editor Sejal Patil can be reached at sejpatil@umich.edu.