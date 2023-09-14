The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-2 Wednesday evening to approve superintendent Jeanice Swift’s settlement and resignation, ending her decade-long tenure after many trustees called for her resignation. Board members Susan Schmidt and Susan Baskett voted against the decision.

Swift will continue to serve as superintendent until the board appoints an interim superintendent, but not past Oct. 31, 2023. Swift will remain on AAPS staff as transition advisor until Dec. 31, 2023. After Dec. 31, she will receive a one-time payment equal to 18 months’ salary at the rate being paid at the time of termination, estimated to be $230,000. The board released a statement Thursday announcing their decision to accept Swift’s resignation and thanking Swift for her contributions to AAPS over the past 10 years.

“The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift have reached a voluntary separation agreement,” the statement read. “We would like to thank Dr. Swift for her work in leading the Ann Arbor Public Schools since 2013 and we look forward to working together as we transition to a change in the leadership of the district. The Board is grateful for Dr Swift’s time and dedication to the Ann Arbor Public Schools and we wish her the best.”

Swift’s resignation ends over a month of disagreement on the board when they voted on a path toward removing the superintendent after concerns were raised from the board on Sept. 7.

Many AAPS parents and community members called for Swift’s resignation following alleged a inaction after a 7-year-old special education student was allegedly abused by a school bus aide in December 2021. According to Jaime Nelson, the student’s mother, the aide physically and verbally abused her son and the school district failed to look into security camera evidence of the incident for five weeks after the incident was reported.

Nelson filed a lawsuit against AAPS, the principal of Carpenter Elementary School and Durham Transportation on July 26 for abusing her child and hiding it from her, law enforcement and Child Protective Services for weeks afterward. In August, nearly 100 current and former AAPS parents signed a letter calling for Swift’s resignation.

Following the lawsuit, AAPS board president Rima Mohammad issued a statement saying that the board had recently learned of the incident and would take action to uphold student safety.

“The Board recently learned of the bus incident that occurred in December 2021 and we are deeply concerned and dismayed,” the statement read. “Student safety is always our top priority in the AAPS, and we are very sorry to hear about how this incident has impacted the child and the family. As always, we will take all allegations seriously and address them promptly.”

During her 11 years in the superintendent role, Swift successfully campaigned for a tax increase for Ann Arbor residents that would benefit AAPS and passed a $1 billion capital bond in 2019 for the district.

According to MLive, Mohammad said that the board will continue to update the community and schedule listening sessions for next steps and information on a search for a new superintendent.

“We will keep our commitment and keep our community informed of all the steps (moving forward), especially when we start the process of the superintendent search,” Mohammad said according to MLive. “We are committed to work together to ensure a smooth and solid school year and any transition with Dr. Swift.”

Daily News Editor Joey Lin can be reached at joeyylin@umich.edu.