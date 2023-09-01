This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Ann Arbor Police Department issued a crime alert Wednesday afternoon following six incidents of home break-ins and attempted break-ins downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday. AAPD released an update Thursday morning that the suspect, a 58-year-old Ann Arbor man, was arrested and taken into custody in response to one of the home invasions on N. State Street, as well as a domestic assault at Wheeler Park.

The original alert states the intruder entered multiple residences through an unlocked first-floor window after cutting through the window screen with a knife. Other reported break-ins or attempted break-ins occured on Catherine Street, Prospect Street, Dewey Avenue and Sybil Street. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing as to whether the suspect is involved in any of these other break-ins.

AAPD spokesperson Chris Page told The Michigan Daily in an interview that the 58-year-old man is in custody and likely to be arraigned tomorrow. He also said residents should always stay alert.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Page said. “Try to lock your windows, especially on the first floor, especially front doors as well. If you see something suspicious, call us … try to help your neighbors out.”

Anyone with information about the situation can contact AAPD’s front desk at 734-794-6920 if they see any suspicious activity, or to contact the tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

Daily Staff Reporter Astrid Code can be reached at astridc@umich.edu.