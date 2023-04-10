This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The University of Michigan has not been granted a restraining order against the Graduate Employees’ Organization by the Washtenaw County 22nd Circuit Court. Following an evidentiary hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Carol Kuhnke decided Monday afternoon that there is no evidence of irreparable harm to the University. The University was seeking an injunction from the court that would have claimed that GEO’s current strike is illegal because it constitutes a breach of contract.

GEO’s strike began at 10:24 a.m. March 30, after months of activism during their contract negotiations with the University’s Academic Human Resources department. 95% of GEO’s members originally voted to authorize the strike, which is now entering its second week.

Daily News Editor Riley Hodder can be reached at rehodder@umich.edu. Daily Staff Reporters Miles Anderson and Matthew Shanbom can be reached at milesand@umich.edu and shanbom@umich.edu.