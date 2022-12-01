November was a month full of seasonal changes, from a warm day perfect for painting on the Diag Nov. 9 to a cold and windy walk to class Nov. 30. The Daily’s photo staff documented November through a series of feature photos highlighting found moments in Ann Arbor. From students on the Diag, to coffee shop small talk, to a lecture at the Museum of Natural History, to a family strolling through Nickels Arcade, photographers captured the beauty in seemingly ordinary moments of everyday life.

LSA freshmen Madison Wood, left, and Simone Fletcher, right, enjoy a rare sunny autumn day on the Diag with Wood’s dog, Moose, Nov. 9. Emma Decasa/Daily. Buy this photo.

Art & Design sophomore Emery Swirbalus works on an art project on the Diag Nov. 9 in hopes of enjoying the last moments of warmth before winter comes. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

LSA sophomore Nina Groll, center, hands out a flyer for the Midnight Book Club Improv Comedy Show to LSA sophomore Joe Gailey, right, in the snow Nov. 16. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

Second-year Engineering Ph.D. candidate Charlie Andreasen, left, and LSA sophomore Sophia Harvey, right, and toss a frisbee on a brisk November day at North Campus, with snow flurries in the sky Nov. 16. Ali Chami/Daily. Buy this photo.

LSA senior Yaqub Ahmedfiqi, left, interviews Ross freshman Andres Illanes, right, for @uofmichigan’s TikTok on the Diag Nov. 16. Grace Lahti/Daily. Buy this photo.

Visitors enjoy a meal at Sparrow Kitchen in Kerrytown Nov. 16. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students from Field Elementary School listen to a presentation about fossils at the Museum of Natural History Nov. 22. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

During a slow morning, School of Information second-year master’s student Fisola Famuyiwa makes herself a drink at Lab Cafe Nov. 28. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily. Buy this photo.

LSA senior Maanasa Bommineni browses “Harry Potter Hates Ohio” merch, among other shirt designs, outside the Union Nov. 28 following Michigan football’s 45-23 win against Ohio State Nov. 26 at Ohio Stadium. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

A friendly Ann Arbor squirrel poses for a portrait on the on the Diag Nov. 28. Sam Adler/Daily. Buy this photo.

A dog walks amid a busy evening crowd on Liberty Street as a line forms outside the Michigan Theater Nov. 28. Ellie Vice/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students walk to class outside the UMMA at the start of a cold final November morning Nov. 30. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

Ann Arbor residents Griffin Hover, left, and Lauren Barrow, right, share a laugh while preparing drinks at Ann Arbor Coffee Roasting Company Nov. 30. Selena Sun/Daily. Buy this photo.

A family walks through Nickels Arcade as the holiday season commences on a cold afternoon Nov. 30. Hannah Torres/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fleetwood Diner shown empty on a cold evening Nov. 30. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

