It’s a heart beating in the palm of the world’s hands—bleeding
We’ve watched revolutions through TV screens
We've tried it on busy streets

The world holds a—dying—heart in its palms
This bloody organ gushing is of Eastern Barbarism

Gushing — wait hold on just a little longer! 

O! You have known of Eastern heat
 Jerusalem fuels—cut off—your churches 
 American churchgoing coins roll over like bombs
What would your—blue-eyed—Jesus say? 

Brown boys throwing rocks–bombs
CONFLICT IN THE EAST 
(funded by the west) 

Do not fear
We have safety here in suburbia 

Can an open-air prison be a suburbia too?

Squeeze out the last of life in the Eastern Heart, won’t you? 
Do that for us will you?
Thank You for your contribution!

Wash out your eyes with Jerusalem’s holy water; you can drink
From the tap that runs freely, why don’t you
Wash out the world's bloody palms too?

A people (brown) brought to the brink

___

I was on a walk one day, contemplating what it means to be Muslim (invisibly) and Arab in America. Charged glances at my covered mother. Guantanamo Bay. Freedom of Speech (some exclusions may apply). Rather barbaric isn’t it? I saw surveillance and silence holding hands while walking towards me. My Arabic necklace. Oh, don’t worry it only says Purity. Maybe I should not. Must be the animal in me. Is there an animal in all of us? What did they say? They are (human) animals! On my walk I see some young boys playing basketball. A man steps forth and stabs one of the boys 26 times. He dies. He looked about six. Oh, wait. It was only an animal. My bad. I wonder what his animal (mother) will think when she plates his food for dinner and her animal (boy) does not come home to eat. That reminds me, 45 animal bloodlines have been demolished. 45 extinct animal species, scientists wake up! 

