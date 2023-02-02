Despite the inclusion of some stellar, big-name performers and a premise that’s legitimately funny, Michael Jacobs’s (“My Two Dads”) “Maybe I Do” misses the mark.

The film revolves around three couples — Michelle (Emma Roberts, “Nancy Drew”) and Allen (Luke Bracey, “Monte Carlo”), Michelle’s parents and Allen’s parents. Michelle is ready to get married, but Allen is hesitant — so hesitant that he leaps off a table and jumps across the room to prevent Michelle from catching the bridal bouquet at her best friend’s wedding. After that disaster, both Michelle and Allen return to their parents’ houses for relationship advice. Unfortunately, their parents aren’t the greatest role models of healthy marriages; in fact, they’re unknowingly having affairs with each other.

The idea is hilarious — the family relationships are so messy and chaotic that I was dying to see how it unfolded. But the execution of this plot doesn’t work; the movie bounces between the various couples and their affairs. We spend so little time with any one person or couple that it’s hard to feel a connection to anyone. Michelle and her mother Grace (Diane Keaton, “Annie Hall”) are the only likable characters, and even they aren’t on screen long enough to evoke much sympathy. Yes, Grace’s love for her husband is moving, but because we barely see them interact, it’s meaningless; a few awkward comments about neither of them wearing their rings (because they both spent the previous night with other people) are cringe-worthy and not the basis of a relationship worth fighting for. Michelle’s optimism about her future relationship with Allen is hopeful and endearing, but because the only memorable scene with the couple is them at their worst moment — at Michelle’s friend’s wedding — it’s hard to root for them. Also, had Jacobs considered Roberts and Bracey’s last movie together, “Holidate,” he might have recognized that the two leads had no chemistry. It’s a romantic comedy, so I knew there would be a happy ending for the couple, but because their relationship is given so little time and the actors shared so little chemistry, their so-called “happy ending” meant nothing to me.

Besides the chemistry between the actors, their individual performances were often disappointing. Considering the renown, especially of the actors playing the parents, I expected more. “Pretty Woman” legend Richard Gere was especially one-dimensional and unsympathetic; it felt like his only personality trait was his infidelity. William H. Macy’s (“Fargo”) performance was better in that his deadpan deliveries and comedic timing were entertaining, but his character was mishandled — a confusing mix of fed-up husband, sexist man and kind stranger. The acting, combined with a senseless script that leaned too far into attempted depth and unsuccessful existentialism, made nearly every scene painful to watch. Even ostensibly funny moments only made me laugh in a pained, awkward, I can’t believe that just happened way.

The standout performance was Susan Sarandon (“Thelma & Louise”) as Allen’s mother Monica. She was horrible, twisted and diabolical; Sarandon brought the character to life. She flounced around in giant fur coats, her eyes shone wickedly as she threatened both her husband and her lover, and she generally had an air of knowing she was the most important person in the room. This creates a complete character as opposed to the bits and pieces we get from the other actors. Monica is unhinged, but in a way that’s enjoyable to watch.

According to the film’s credits, “Maybe I Do” was originally a play, and it should have stayed that way. The individual moments with various couples (especially those having affairs) would have felt more intimate and clandestine on a nearly empty stage. Instead of those secretive moments that could have been filled with heightened anxiety and interest for the audience, we got so many private moments between couples where the rest of the characters hang behind awkwardly. People didn’t seem to know where to go, and with the story unfolding on stage, that problem would probably be eliminated.

The adaptation for the big screen was a failure — full of empty connections and uncomfortable tension. Even if you’re looking for a romcom that’s bad in a funny way, steer clear of “Maybe I Do.” It’s just bad.

