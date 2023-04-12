“Guns, lots of guns” is not a statement uttered in “John Wick: Chapter 4.” It does not need to be said. Every Wick movie features legendary action hero Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix”) as the titular John Wick, wielding his trusty tactical pistols as fists andengaging nameless thugs in bloody and visceral “gun-fu.”

Every sequel in the series has upped the ante — “Chapter 4” breaks standards set by “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.” “Chapter 4” has even more meticulously choreographed, dance-like fight scenes, more visits to beautifully stylized locations around the globe and more bourgeois Europeans expositing about the nonsense mythology of this world. Of all the Wick films, this is the most excessive down to its nearly three-hour runtime. Despite narrative shortcomings, its excess may make it one of the series’ best films.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is an appropriate title — Wick himself says about four words in the whole movie. Either the longer runtime made his dialogue seem sparser than usual or he actually had less dialogue. Either way, the film focuses entirely on visuals. It further explores and builds on the convoluted lore and world of assassins from the last three films. Everyone, from Wick’s allies — like the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne, “The Matrix”) and the treacherous Winston (Ian McShane, “Kung Fu Panda”) — to the primary villain Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard, “It”), constantly spew the ridiculous rules of the assassin community, such as randomly needing an adoptive family to challenge your enemy to a duel. But every actor is having a great deal of fun, and the writers know, wisely, not to take any of it seriously — audiences are here to see a scruffy Keanu Reeves shoot people.

Director Chad Stahelski (“John Wick”) makes sure people get what they came for. The action scenes are choreographed down to the finest detail, with the utmost care and precision, such as when Wick dodges one enemy and stabs another simultaneously. The camera movements are smooth and steady, allowing full view of the combat to be seen and not hiding anything behind a shaky cam or quick cuts. The actual fighting is gloriously violent, with blood behaving appropriately with every wound inflicted. The careful fluidity coexists with the visceral brutality.

Each fight involves the best and more unique aspects of its location. The scenes in Japan use the gorgeous backdrop of an elevated Osaka, displaying its natural and cultural beauty. New characters Caine (Donnie Yen, “Ip Man”) and Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada, “The Last Samurai”) shine in this setting, showcasing the martial arts skills that their actors are known for.

Wick also visits Berlin for a classic nightclub bloodbath. But by far the greatest action scenes in this film — and maybe in the series — are in Paris. The extended sequence in the French capital is inspired by “The Warriors” (Walter Hill, “Streets of Fire”) and features traffic collisions, endless stairs and top-down “Hotline Miami”-like indoor shotgun battles, all set to the series’ trademark frenetic EDM and a local DJ’s classic rock picks.

The long runtime and complete indulgence in all aspects of the movie make for another impressive, thrilling ride through the universe of John Wick. If the film weren’t so long and committed to delivering the extensive, violent fight scenes, it knows the audience wants, it wouldn’t be nearly as much fun as it is. The creators know that the story and characters should be an afterthought, so that’s what they are. But they also know that the action should be as breathtaking and heart-pounding as possible, and they succeeded. From a pure action filmmaking perspective, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is the most adventurous, confident and exhilarating movie in the series. If you are a fan of the first three, this one is a no-brainer.

Daily Arts Writer Alvin Anand can be reached at alvinsa@umich.edu.