Monsters are borne out of our deepest fears and anxieties; they’re reflections of ourselves, as individuals and as members of society. From killer clowns to vampires to poltergeists, we all have a monster that scares us more than most. At this time of year — when, in myth, the veil between our world and the spirits’ is said to be thinner than it usually is — monsters are on our mind more than ever. They haunt our Spirit Halloweens, our dark closets, our basement stairs and our midnights. They remind us that the sanity of the world we live in is tenuous at best and that the things lurking in the shadows are never quite as far away as we think. If I ask you to picture a monster, what comes to mind? A Victorian ghost, a decrepit zombie, a purple thing that lives under your bed? Or maybe, like the writers for this B-Side, you think of Coraline’s other mother, Cookie Monster, Mike and Sully, Carmilla or even a house itself. Monsters are not a monolith; neither are our feelings about them. This B-Side explores our monsters, in all their scary, inspiring, erotic, out-of-this world glory.

Senior Arts Editor Emilia Ferrante can be reached at emiliajf@umich.edu.

My monstrous Muppets-inspired prediction for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie by Daily Arts Writer Saarthak Johri

Design by Arunika Shee

I reimagined the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) franchise as a Muppets movie — skipping dinner to do so — and half of my friends are worried about me. Starving and spiraling after staring at Microsoft (MS) Paint for hours, all I had to show for my effort was a madman’s monstrous PNG. How did I get here?

It started as a typo and evolved into a tirade. On a Monday night in January meant for productivity, I sent a nonsensical series of images to one of my closest friends from high school. It was a series of parodying representations of Freddy Fazbear, the mascot of the Chuck E. Cheese-esque horror series, and he responded with a Spoonerism. “Fozzy fredbear,” the message said, and I felt a chill run down my spine. I pulled up Google Images, not for the last time that night, and grabbed an image of Fozzie Bear from The Muppets for my reply.

Read more here.

Fighting off the monsters of adulthood with ‘New Girl’ by Daily Arts Writer Kaya Ginsky

Design by Evelyn Lee

The scariest TV episode is not one of monsters or horror, it’s one of fallen heroes and hilarious sitcoms: Season 3, Episode 6 of “New Girl,” “Keaton.”

In “Keaton,” loveable egomaniac Schmidt (Max Greenfield, “Veronica Mars”) grapples with the loss of two girlfriends by finding solace in cold cuts and mayo straight from the jar, as his roommates tiptoe around him to prepare for a Halloween party.

Read more here.

Coraline’s other mother holds isolation in those spidery fingers by Senior Arts Editor Erin Evans

Design by Evelyn Lee

There is probably no fear that has plagued me as intensely or for as long as my fear of the “other mother” in “Coraline.”

This stop-motion animated character from the 2009 children’s film has hands resembling metal spiders with knitting-needle fingers and a face that is, at first, loving (except for its button eyes), but transforms into something altogether inhuman. She was the monster I feared was sitting behind me or just around the corner from ages 10 to 12. If I wanted to test my emotional stability, I would type the movie’s title into my iPod Touch. Just seeing Coraline herself, who is not remotely scary, sent a jolt of fear through my body by association.

Read more here.

Movies that would be better with aliens by Managing Arts Editor Lillian Pearce

Design by Arunika Shee

Monsters are really no more than misunderstood beings. Aliens, therefore, fit into my personal definition of “monsters” because in spite of how hard we may try, we know very little about them. Aliens may be misjudged, their characteristics and personalities unknown, but it is a plain fact that they make movies better.

Here are five films — old and new, good and bad — that I think could benefit from the inclusion of aliens.

Read more here.

‘The X-Files,’ monsters and the fallacy of scientism by Digital Culture Beat Editor Laine Brotherton

Design by Abby Schreck

There’s an episode in the third season of “The X-Files” — “Quagmire” — where special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny, “Aquarius”) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson, “Sex Education”) are in Georgia investigating “Big Blue,” a continental version of the Loch Ness Monster. In the rest of the show’s “Monster of the Week” installments, there’s always something to hunt — a 200-year-old shapeshifting serial killer who lies dormant in 30-year increments, a human-flatworm hybrid that inhabits the New Jersey sewer system, a parasitic slug worshipped by a cult. But “Quagmire” is not so open-and-shut.

Read more here.

An ode to ‘Monsters, Inc.’ by TV Beat Editor Emmy Snyder

Design by Reid Graham

I am not exaggerating in the least when I tell you I cannot remember a life without “Monsters, Inc.” The film is almost as old as I am, and all I remember about my first viewing is that it was my grandpa’s doing. Over the years, he introduced my sister and me to many films, but “Monsters, Inc.” may have been his greatest triumph (second only to “High School Musical,” which I initially refused to watch and then adopted as my sole personality trait). “Monsters, Inc.” references pepper our daily speech even when we haven’t done a good, proper rewatch in years. Like my grandfather, “Monsters, Inc.” was always right there when I needed it. Even as an adult, I maintain that “Monsters, Inc.” is one of the greats — a film like no other.

Read more here.

The monster is closer than we think: When a house is more than a home and a reader is more than an observer by Daily Arts Contributor Camille Nagy

Design by Emma Sortor

When most of us think of a monster, we tend to visualize the same stereotypical markers: four-legged beasts and shadow-people with claws like blades, creatures of inhuman sizes or with no shape at all, supernatural beings that can kill without moving or those who simply move through the world as if its laws do not apply to them.

What most of us do not picture, though, is a place.

Read more here.

Sexy and grotesque: in celebration of vampires, man-eaters and other erotic nightmares by Daily Arts Writer Ava Burzycki

Design by Grace Filbin

A woman sits still at the end of another woman’s bed. The former, Carmilla, is alluringly cold and has an unearthly beauty to her. She is magical — seductive, strange and borderline horrifying to the family that takes her in. The latter, Laura, is sweeter, rosy-cheeked and more waif-like than anything else. Carmilla sits at the foot of Laura’s bed, floating through Laura’s nightmares while forging a homoerotic friendship with her during her waking hours. This friendship starts as tame stares and interest, and ends in affection bordering on ownership. Laura wakes up in a blood-stained bed with a dreamy but monstrous Carmilla waiting by her feet, soaked in blood. This an erotic scene — Carmilla states earlier that “Love will have its sacrifices. No sacrifice without blood.” Written in 1871, the novel “Carmilla” by Sheridan Le Fanu fully embodies the timeless trend of painting female sexuality as an erotic nightmare, but has nonetheless become a beloved piece in the genre in spite of his original intentions.

Read more here.

Cookie Monster: our self-care champion by Managing Arts Editor Sabriya Imami

Design by Serena Shen

Everyone knows Cookie Monster.

“Sesame Street” was a staple of all our childhoods, with its easy-going theme song, the familiar Muppets and the lessons of kindness and compassion the characters all taught us.

And, let’s be honest; everyone had their favorite Muppet. Some liked Oscar the Grouch, thinking his grumpiness was funny and his trash can home was silly. Others found Big Bird appealing (but he always scared me a little). Grover had his ever-entertaining antics — Super Grover was a huge part of my childhood. And who could forget Bert and Ernie? Their dynamic was unparalleled.

Read more here.