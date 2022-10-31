The scariest TV episode is not one of monsters or horror, it’s one of fallen heroes and hilarious sitcoms: Season 3, Episode 6 of “New Girl,” “Keaton.”

In “Keaton,” loveable egomaniac Schmidt (Max Greenfield, “Veronica Mars”) grapples with the loss of two girlfriends by finding solace in cold cuts and mayo straight from the jar, as his roommates tiptoe around him to prepare for a Halloween party.

Schmidt faced his first loss of love after his father left him at a fragile 10 years old. To combat his subsequent tear-ridden, chocolate-covered hopelessness, his mother (Nora Dunn, “The Nanny”) wrote him a letter and masked as his childhood idol: Michael Keaton (“Batman”). Schmidt wrote Keaton to get through every embarrassing, traumatic pitfall of his childhood and his mother, as Keaton, wrote back. The pen pal empowered Schmidt, providing fatherly advice to face his worst traumas and humiliations. When Schmidt left for college, his roommate Nick (Jake Johnson, “Let’s Be Cops”) took over as Keaton, this time with a fake email. Schmidt adhered to every word of guidance.

As 29-year-old Schmidt falls back into a deep deli-meat-feast depression, quirky roommate Jess (Zooey Deschanel, “500 Days of Summer”) attempts to take over the Keaton persona/email to expel a faltering Schmidt from the apartment Halloween party. The ploy quickly unravels, and Keaton is unmasked.

When Schmidt (in a tie and lizard suit, dressed as a “public serpent”) realizes that he told his mother about his public erections (thinking he was telling Keaton), we might laugh until we cry. Looking inward, we might start crying, too — this time from sadness. Schmidt’s hilarious fall from grace (if grace here is adult male delusion) reminds us of the loss of our childhood.

Heroes are monsters’ foils. Batman fights all evil in the city and, with it, all the fears that stand in our way. Our favorite heroes fight monsters alongside us, inspiring us every step of the way. Without knowing our idols’ real past, we can imagine them facing growing pains, persevering and reaching success. We can choose to be brave and ignore the scary things that hide in the dark because that is what heroes do. We can make up improbable storylines and frame our mortifying issues in fictional contexts (an ill-fated high school homecoming, for example, can be Cinderella’s ball). Heroes keep us hopeful, excited and wide-eyed to the wonders of our potential hero-like future. They provide a necessary constant.

As kids, our list of role models is expansive: favorite artists of every modality, superheroes, silly cartoon characters and even local fire and rescue squads. As scared little kids, heroes are the antidote to the monsters of reality. It is no wonder that we are bravest on Halloween. We don a hero’s mask and run into haunted houses. We become perfect symbols of our dreams.

As we grow up, our Keatons, real or fictional, lose their magic. We discover Taylor Swift has a Yeti-like carbon footprint, the Marvel Multiverse is not real (at least in this universe) and Barbie is just a doll. Spider-Man is Peter Parker is Tom Holland. Batman is Bruce Wayne is Michael Keaton is Schmidt’s mom.

Keaton was the perfect childhood idol because he was only a symbol, a distant pen-pal and television hero with a perfectly-crafted brave and relatable false identity. When we realize our idol is fictional (or merely human), having one feels childish. We no longer dress up as heroes for Halloween, instead choosing whatever looks cutest. We pick a parent, sibling or teacher as a role model. As Nick puts it, real heroes “are never who we want them to be.”

But we do not expel our fears or monsters with age; instead, we internalize them. Our skewed self-image, cynicism, malaise and general disappointment make the world seem scary and like it’s out to get us. We fear that after one failed relationship, our love life will be a horror story. We fear that one failed test is the end of our academic careers. Monsters appear not just in the dark of our childhood bedroom, but in the hidden corners of our anxious minds. Like Schmidt, we often curl up in our chosen (occasionally toxic) comforts, rather than confront our fears with a headstrong confidence. Maintaining a fictional or fictionalized idol may stop us from dwelling on our daily monsters: deadlines, injuries, failures, setbacks, humiliating hits to our self-image and pressures from those closest to us.

Imperfect and familiar role models — parents, siblings and professors — can disappoint us or crush our self-image. If their standards are unattainable, we fall into hopelessness. If we watch our role models with their monsters up close, we can no longer view them as a pillar of strength, and we fear that similar (or worse) monsters may befall us. It is impossible to idolize those we truly know, even if we love them.

Typically, kids do not get direct contact with their idols; that is what makes them perfect. Schmidt kept Keaton at a safe distance from an email or letter, allowing Keaton to remain a superhuman pillar of strength. If our distant idols are flawed, like Taylor Swift, it is often part of an inspiring or relatable story, not a disappointment.

Celebrities can provide a perfect hero when we are young and unaware, but when they are exposed as real people (or as our mom and roommates), all of the magic fades away. Humans cannot be vehicles for our anxieties, hopes and dreams. Real people are flawed and cannot be put on a hero-like pedestal. But a song, show or piece of art that inspires us, or an origin story that makes us feel understood, can still empower us through adulthood.

My childhood dreams led me to a long and strange list of living, deceased and fictional media idols. I saw a future of love, friendships and hundreds of dream jobs. I romanticized a childhood of small heartbreaks and setbacks and followed my idols’ footsteps as I found my footing in the scary world.

Even as Jess dons a child-size Batman costume to meet Schmidt and convince him to leave the apartment, Schmidt holds that his pen pal was Keaton all along. “How dare you hack into the email account of one of our nation’s finest actors!” Schmidt cries. Nick and Jess, dressed as “paper mountain trash king” and “Joey Ramone-a Quimby” (respectively), sit Schmidt down to reveal the painful truth like parents revealing the Santa secret. As Schmidt faces reality with a falsely brave face, he moves out of the loft and leaves his idols (and friends) behind.

Childhood idols do not provide “false hope.” They provide the purest hope one can offer: one that never disappoints, admonishes us for failure or expects us to be anything but ourselves. Call it childish or delusional, but choosing to hold onto childhood heroes may be an antidote to a sometimes monstrous reality.

We can pick how we love our idols and where we follow their lead. We do not have to be superfans (who ignore idol wrongdoings) or live in a fairytale world where our idols are our real friends. We can listen to Taylor Swift’s “Mean” and imagine rising above childhood drama. We can live as if we are following a hero’s success story arc.

This Halloween, when — as Jess drunkenly slurs, “We can be anybody we want” — let’s be our childhood idols. Let’s hold onto pieces of our heroes and fight our monsters for just a year longer.

