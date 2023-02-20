After the No. 11 Michigan wrestling team closed out the regular season at Crisler Center with a 30-9 team win against Central Michigan on senior night, Parris’s first response wasn’t to hug his parents. It wasn’t to celebrate with his teammates. It wasn’t even taking time to bask in the glory of an undefeated regular season worthy of his No. 1 heavyweight ranking.

Instead, he signed autographs for the dozens of kids who spent the entire match cheering his name.

“He’s what defines a student-athlete,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “(Studying) civil engineering, and his great overall work ethic on and off the mat, he’s just been a great leader. I think he’s going to be one of the most dominant wrestlers we’ve had in the history of our program. And I think his legacy is going to be determined as he continues to finish the season off in March”

Parris had nine takedowns and used a variety of singles, doubles, carries and go-behinds to earn a 20-7 major decision win over the Chippewas’ Bryan Caves. Accumulating 3:58 in riding time, Parris maintained complete control of the bout, only letting Caves escape so that he could record another takedown. Parris’s win finished off his perfect 25-0 season and garnered 17 wins of seven points or more, adding to his college career record of 50-4.

“The main focus this year is to be national champions,” Parris said. “I’ve done everything to this point that I’ve wanted to do and my confidence has been increasing every week. I’m taking that momentum into the Big 10 (Championships) and then to Nationals.”

Parris’s parents Mark and Shay beamed with pride as they talked about their son’s accomplishments. Shay, wearing a pin of four-year-old Mason in his first year of wrestling, expressed her goals for Mason’s future.

“First and foremost, I want him to do what makes him happy and to stay healthy,” Shay Parris told The Daily. “I’d like to see him reach his dreams (of winning) the Big Ten and the NCAA, making the world team, and making the Olympic team, because that’s what he wants to do.”

Mason’s close-knit family has been by his side throughout his athletic career, with his parents never missing a single match no matter the distance. His father Mark, a former inside linebacker at Ball State, coached him in football and wrestling growing up. In high school, Mason was a four-year varsity letterman in football, wrestling and shotput. As a three-star football recruit and the number one heavyweight in the nation out of high school, Mason had offers from dozens of schools for both wrestling and football.

“He just got so good at everything,” Mark said. “Wrestling is more of an individual sport, so (Mason) could have a say in the outcome and determine that. But you know, it went so fast. We’re so proud of him. He’s just a good kid.”

Although Mason Parris’s career as a Wolverine may be coming to an end soon, one thing remains clear: he is just getting started.