With 7,900 fans piling into Crisler Center, the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team looked to continue to rebound against No. 6 Ohio State, just a week after its first loss to No. 1 Penn State. In the highly anticipated matchup the Buckeyes got the upper hand on their rivals early and often, handing the Wolverines another frustrating loss.

And in the process, Michigan (8-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) dropped seven of 10 matches to Ohio State (10-1, 4-0) on Friday en route to its 23-15 loss.

“Gotta compete, got to compete harder, get into our offense,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “… First four weights, not nearly enough offense to win those kinds of matches. And we didn’t ride hard enough.”

Those first four weights dug the Wolverines into a deep hole. No. 20 graduate student Jack Medley lost a close, 4-3, decision to No. 10 Malik Heinselman, No. 12 redshirt sophomore Dylan Ragusin lost, 6-0, to No. 9 Jesse Mendez and No. 23 redshirt junior Cole Mattin fell to No. 18 Dylan D’Emilio, 7-5.

The real gut punch came in the 149 pound match. There, redshirt sophomore Fidel Mayora lost a technical fall to No. 3 Sammy Sasso. Mayora found himself on the receiving end of numerous takedowns, each quieting the once hopeful crowd more and more as he fell to a 20-5 hole in the match. This rewarded five points to the Buckeyes in a major decision, stretching their lead to 14-0.

For a moment, Michigan finally appeared to turn the tide. No. 10 Will Lewan got the Wolverines’ scoring started with a decision at 149 pounds, starting to cut into the deficit. No. 6 Cameron Amine kept that going, swinging the momentum towards Michigan’s direction. Amine battled No. 9 Carson Kharchla for three rounds and a full overtime period. It led to a 30 second tiebreaker in which Amine brought the entire crowd to its feet with an emphatic pin of his opponent. Amine’s pin earned the Wolverines six points and got it within striking distance, 14-9.

“Cam is a great competitor, and he’ll compete until the very end, the very last whistle, the very last second,” Bormet said. “He’s another guy though, I don’t feel his match needs to be that close.”

But the momentum shift didn’t last for long.

Despite Amine’s pin energizing the crowd and the team, Michigan’s earlier woes returned soon after.

Much like the Wolverines’ earlier losses, it lost the 174, 184 and 197 weight classes by margins of five, three and two points, respectively. These close losses stretched the Ohio State lead to an insurmountable 20-9, despite still having the heavyweight matchup remaining. Those close losses were characterized by one thing: insufficient offense.

“We’re just not generating enough offense, we’re not working hard enough to generate enough offense,” Bormet said. “And that is something that we gotta dial in.”

While offense plagued Michigan all night, one man who didn’t lack it was heavyweight wrestler Mason Parris.

While the team victory was out of reach, Parris dominated in the final match of the night. Ranked individually No. 1 in the nation, Parris hounded Hogan Swenski throughout the match, pushing his lead to 16-5 before pinning his opponent to earn the maximum six points for his team. While Parris dominated, all it did for the dejected team was make its score look better on paper.

The Wolverines’ second loss in one week stings deeper as it was their only chance to knock off the rival Buckeyes in a dual meet this season. Michigan’s unexpected loss marks what should be a wake up call for a team in need of one.