Adding onto an already strong offseason of transfer portal pickups for the Michigan wrestling team, graduate Shane Griffith announced Thursday that he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Wolverines.

Griffith — a 2021 NCAA champion, 2020 Hodge Trophy finalist and three-time NCAA All-American — spent five successful seasons wrestling in the 165-pound weight class at Stanford. In addition to his NCAA accolades, Griffith is also a two-time (2020, 2021) Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year and the 2020 Amateur Wrestling News National Rookie of the Year.

The New Jersey native was also considering Rutgers and Iowa as potential destinations for his sixth and final season, before ultimately choosing Michigan.

“I think Michigan is in the best place right now for me to give it one last run,” Griffith told NJ.com. “… definitely in team title contention so I think that will be a cool environment to go out in and have great guys push me to be the best I can be in my last year.”

Griffith joins what is shaping up to be a strong Wolverines squad for Michigan coach Sean Bormet. The Wolverines secured three All-American graduate transfers from Northwestern in April — Lucas Davison, Michael DeAugustino and Chris Cannon — and they will return All-Americans Cameron Amine and Will Lewan.

With Amine currently occupying the Wolverines’ 165-pound slot, there looks to be some shifting of wrestlers within weight classes — though unclear who will move where — to slide Griffith into Michigan’s lineup. No matter how it shakes out, Griffith will add even more strength to a Wolverines team that hopes to contend for a title next season.