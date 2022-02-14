If there’s one word that characterizes Michigan’s senior class, it’s special.

In front of a sellout crowd on Senior Day, the Wolverines’ upperclassmen showed just why they fit that description, securing dominant victories over the rival Spartans in five out of six bouts.

No. 1 graduate student Nick Suriano started Sunday’s meet off strong with a major decision victory over Tristan Lujan. Competing at 125 lbs, Suriano was in control of the match from start to finish, a position he has become accustomed to throughout his college wrestling career. A former NCAA 133 lb champion, Suriano posted a 70-7 record over his first three seasons at Rutgers and is 7-0 for the Wolverines; Sunday just continued that dominance.

“Nick Suriano is a special talent,” graduate student Kanen Storr said. “He always sets the pace and sets the tone for not only himself but for the Michigan wrestling team. He’s fearless, he knows how hard he works and every time he steps out on the mat, he wants to show that and prove it.”

Not only has Suriano been successful individually, but he has contributed significantly to the success of Michigan as a whole, leading by example.

“Nick has been just a tremendous addition to the team,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “He lives a super regimented, disciplined lifestyle. It’s a champion’s lifestyle, day in day out, and he’s a warrior on the mat. He brings a lot of intensity and a lot of fire to his wrestling, and that’s contagious.”

That intensity showed against Lujan, as Suriano wrestled at a constant rapid pace and scored takedown after takedown.

Suriano wasn’t the only senior Wolverine who impacted Sunday’s match and has led by example this season. No. 5 graduate student Logan Massa, who defeated Nathan Jimenez in dominant fashion with a tech fall, has used his own toughness to challenge his teammates and push them to greater success all season.

“(Massa is) somebody who’s gonna wrestle you really tough and push you to the limits,” graduate student Myles Amine said. “(It’s) not always the prettiest way, but he’s been a great impact, just that energy and that meanness is something that if you know wrestling, you know that that’s good for the sport and it’s good for our team.”

Massa — along with Amine and graduate student Stevan Micic, who secured a victory over Matt Santos with an emphatic takedown to end the match — decided to return to Michigan for a final year of eligibility. All three have played key roles in Michigan’s success all season.

“It was more of a team decision for their passion for Michigan wrestling,” Bormet said. “Individually, obviously they want to have success and they have their goals, but this is the reason they came back. I know today was really special for them.”

But not all of Sunday’s competitors have found consistent collegiate dominance. Sunday’s match was especially significant for Storr, who returned from injury to defeat Peyton Omania by a score of 5-2.

“It was huge,” Storr said. “It was a lot of emotion, this last time wrestling here in Cliff Keen Arena. And not only that, I had a lot to prove, that I’m gonna step back in this lineup and I’m gonna score points for this team.”

All five seniors who secured victories on Sunday have been critical in shaping Michigan’s overall success, through both their own individual accomplishments and their contributions as team leaders. And as the postseason nears, the upperclassmen hope to add another word to their description:

Champions.