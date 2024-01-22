Third time’s the charm.

It took not one, not two, but three called takedowns for 141-pound Michigan wrestling freshman Sergio Lemley to defeat Rutgers’ Mitch Moore in overtime. After Lemley’s first two takedowns were overturned via video review — the first coming in regulation and the second coming halfway through the overtime period — he took down Moore with under five seconds remaining in the overtime period to earn the victory.

“(Lemley) stayed really poised and showed a lot of composure when they kept taking those takedowns away,” Michigan coach Sean Bormett said. “He just stayed locked in there. We had to just focus on going to get the next score. And that’s exactly what he did … three times.”

On Sunday afternoon, Lemley was looking to get back on track after a close loss to Penn State’s second-ranked Beau Bartlett, a match the Wolverines lost 27-9. Once again, Lemely encountered a difficult opponent in Rutgers’ twelfth-ranked Moore, but Lemely prevailed this time around.

Lemley tied the match with a reversal at the beginning of the third period, and then Moore quickly returned the favor, giving himself a two-point boost. A subsequent reversal from Lemley cut Moore’s lead to one point. Owning the advantage, Lemley could have played conservatively through the remainder of the period to force overtime. Instead, he went for the win in regulation.

“I’m wrestling 100% in the match,” Lemley said. “If there’s two seconds left, I’m gonna go for a takedown. I was going for the takedown, but at the same time I wasn’t trying to expose any positions where he could really attack me.”

With 30 seconds remaining in the period, Lemley secured Moore by his right arm and leg to bring him to the mat for a takedown, giving him a 9-7 lead. Shortly thereafter, Rutgers coach Scott Goodale threw his red challenge brick onto the mat. While Lemley had control of Moore with five seconds remaining, the officials halted play to review the takedown. After an extensive review, the call was overturned, erasing Lemley’s two-point lead and sending the dual into overtime.

With a minute remaining in the sudden death overtime period, Lemley gained control of Moore’s right leg and affixed him to the mat for another takedown. Crisler Center erupted over Lemley’s apparent win, as he removed his headgear and extended his arms to the crowd in celebration. The red challenge brick was nowhere to be seen.

After a moment of jubilation, it appeared that once again, Lemley’s win was not yet official. The officials opted to review the takedown, and after another extensive review, overturned the ruling.

Managing to sustain momentum through the multiple reviews and stoppages, Lemley knew he’d eventually seal the deal.

“I knew this kid was breaking and was not gonna be able to hang with me,” Lemley said. “I feel like nobody’s able to hang with me.”

Having secured Moore in the same setup multiple times, Lemley entered the remainder of the sudden death period in attack mode. Lemley nearly secured a takedown with fifteen seconds remaining, and play was reset shortly thereafter. He then struck for good, sending Moore into the mat face-first for a takedown to win.

“It felt good. I was finally able to secure a takedown, no questions asked,” Lemley said. “I had some words for the ref after.”

Sunday, the nineteen-year-old true freshman’s confidence carried him to a win against a sixth-year senior, improving his overall record to 11-4. Lemley’s confidence — and success on the mat — is rooted in his intense work ethic and preparation.

“(Lemley’s) confidence is warranted because I see the kind of work he does on a daily basis,” Bormett said. “I see his work ethic. I see the amount of time he puts into it. I see how important it is to him, and how he lives every day. So that feeds his confidence, and I believe he can beat anybody in the country too.”

After the win, Lemley’s confidence should continue growing as Michigan enters the latter half of Big Ten play. And as Lemley’s work ethic enables him to develop as a wrestler, he will keep catching the eyes of Michigan fans.

“Hopefully I become a fan favorite when I start establishing myself,” Lemley said. “And at the end of March, I think I should be that.”

Based on his dramatic, determined finish, Lemley sure was the fan favorite on Sunday. And it’s only January. Next time, he’ll just try to finish his opponent off on the first try.