Coming off a recent win against Rutgers, the No. 11 Michigan wrestling team looked to continue that success against No. 7 Ohio State.

However, the Wolverines’ (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) hot start in lightweight duals quickly faded in a tight loss to the Buckeyes (12-1, 4-0), 20-19.

Michigan started strong with the lowerweights beginning in the 125-pound dual. Graduate Michael DeAugustino kicked off the night with a 16-1 technical fall, with the lone point for Buckeyes Brendan McCrone coming from an escape point with 25 seconds remaining in the second period. The Wolverines’ fortitude carried into the 133-pound dual as junior Dylan Ragusin quickly got a takedown early in the first period. At the end of the dual, Ragusin earned a 15-6 major decision win, boosting Michigan to a 9-0 lead after the first two duals.

“The lighter weights definitely got us off to a great start, great intensity, great wrestling, (and) scoring a lot of points,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said.

But the Wolverines’ hot start quickly cooled down as they were forced to forfeit the 141-pound dual, slashing their lead to three points. Michigan ended the first half with a 17-6 major decision and a 5-2 tiebreaker victory by graduates Austin Gomez and Will Lewan, respectively in the 149-pound and 157-pound duals. The Wolverines controlled the meet with a 16-6 score.

Even with the forfeit, Michigan won all the duals it competed in, and looked strong heading into the second half. However, Ohio State wasn’t going to go down easily despite its 10-point deficit.

Freshman Beau Mantanona got off to a good start in the 165-pound dual, securing a takedown with 1:50 remaining in the first period. But the Buckeyes’ Bryce Hepner answered quickly with an escape point and a takedown in that period’s waning moments. Mantanona tried to respond in the next two periods, but ultimately that early lead was too much to surpass, and the 12-10 decision went to Hepner.

“Beau Mantanona was doing a great job wrestling (in) the first two periods,” Bormet said. “(He) just needed a stronger third period to get his hand raised.”

The loss shifted momentum to Ohio State, and Michigan never regained it.

While graduate Shane Griffith did capture a close 2-1 decision victory in the 174-pound dual, it was the only bright spot for the Wolverines’ upperweight duals.

While the heavyweight dual looked like it was going to be in Michigan’s favor, as graduate Lucas Davison had two minutes of riding time going into the third period, that wasn’t the case. The Buckeyes scored a takedown just 39 seconds into the third period, and that was all they needed to get a 4-3 decision and win the meet, 20-19.

“You just got to give yourself more opportunity to score more points on the board, and we did a great job of that in the lighter weights, not as good of a job in the upper weights,” Bormet said. “In those last three weights, points got away from us (and we) wrestled a little bit too close of a match (in the) heavyweight.”

The Wolverines started off hot against Ohio State, but they failed to keep that consistent performance in the upper weights. And if Michigan wants to win meets, consistent performance in all duals is crucial.