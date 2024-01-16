In its Big Ten dual opener against Maryland, the No. 12 Michigan wrestling team looked to overcome its previous bonus point woes — ones that haunted the Wolverines in a loss against No. 11 South Dakota State.

With a dominant 38-3 win over the Terrapins (2-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten), the Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) did just that and more.

“All 10 guys who stepped on the mat wrestled really well,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “We did a good job of dominating control in tie ups and having a high attack rate both offensively and with our counter offense.”

That aggressive wrestling style led to nine of the 10 Wolverines coming out victorious, with five bonus point wins contrasting the preceding dual’s narrative. Having most of the starting lineup back from sickness and injury, the strengthened Michigan team produced both on-the-mat victories and a surge in team chemistry, which Bormet described as “at an all time high.”

To further fuel the excitement of the Wolverines, the night also saw the season debut of redshirt junior Dylan Ragusin following his exit out of redshirt. At 133 pounds, Ragusin opened the night against the Terrapins by defeating No. 19 Braxton Brown in a 5-1 decision with an early second-period takedown.

“With Dylan Ragusin coming out of redshirt, it added a huge spark to the team,” Bormet said. “You could just see the tone, you could see the energy, you could see the attitude in the locker room and in our warm-up prior to the dual.”

No. 26 freshman Sergio Lemley followed Ragusin’s triumph with six takedowns against Maryland’s Dario Lemus in the 141-pound bout, producing the Wolverines’ first bonus point win with a 19-4 technical fall. With that win, Lemley maintained his unscathed 4-0 dual meet record in his first collegiate season.

Michigan continued its streak of victories with No. 8 graduate student Austin Gomez’s 10-6 decision win at 149 pounds against No. 17 Ethen Miller. Then, in the 157 bout, redshirt sophomore Zack Mattin contributed another ranked win against No. 32 Michael North with a 6-0 decision.

To close out the first half of the meet came No. 5 redshirt senior Cameron Amine. At 165 pounds, Amine did not see action against South Dakota State last week due to sickness. But Amine, who went on to place at NCAAs following an injury last season, is no stranger to bouncing back. In just the first period, Amine rebounded to secure his first pin of the season against the Terrapins’ Ryan Money.

“It felt good to be back on the mat and to do it in style,” Amine said. “There’s gonna be bumps in the road and it only makes you stronger…Coming back from this sickness, I had some bumps and bruises that needed a little time off, so my body’s healed now and I’m ready to go.”

No. 4 graduate Shane Griffith built on the momentum of bonus point wins with one of his own — an 11-2 major decision in the 174-pound class. Then, in the 184-pound bout, No. 15 redshirt junior Jaden Bullock joined in the action with a 5-1 win by decision. However, the Wolverines did not end the night untouched. In the 197 pound match-up, Michigan saw its first loss of the meet with No. 29 graduate student Bobby Striggow falling to No. 5 Jaxon Smith in a 5-2 decision.

But one setback didn’t hinder the Wolverines’ spirit as they continued their dominance to finish the meet with two last bonus point wins — a pin from heavyweight graduate student Lucas Davison against Jordan Gabriel and a 20-5 technical fall by graduate student Michael DeAugustino against Tommy Capul.

The Michigan team overpowered Maryland with high attack rates and an aggressive wrestling style — qualities that the Wolverines had been lacking in the weeks leading up to their first Big Ten match-up. But the win’s momentary thrill can’t overshadow the task the Wolverines have ahead of them — a task that requires them to continue to produce that same physicality seen at College Park.

“The key is that we got to continue to do that consistently,” Bormet said. “That same mindset, and that same approach has to be consistent, regardless of the level of competition, because it’s a winning style. Regardless of opponent, it gives you your best chance to get your hand raised.”

As Michigan enters the thick of its Big Ten duals season, coming out on top like it did with the Terrapins will heavily rely on that consistency, especially as it faces more top-ranked competitors. And the Wolverines have a chance to continue getting their hands raised if they build on their comeback style and further develop the team chemistry seen against Maryland.