It’s a narrative that has yet to change.

Year after year, the Michigan wrestling team faces a top-ranked Penn State team hoping to come out on top. Yet year after year, the Wolverines walk away in defeat, reminiscing the bouts where victory was within reach.

And as No. 11 Michigan (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) saw a streak of tight losses widen their deficit against the first-ranked Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0), eventually ending in a 27-9 defeat, it became clear that this year was no different.

“We really left three razor thin, winnable matches on the mat,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “From a score standpoint, the scoreboard looked and felt at times a little lopsided, but you really have to dissect all 10 matches.”

The night’s opening bout gave the Wolverines a taste of the “razor thin,” devastatingly-close losses to come. For the 157-pound bout, No. 9 graduate Will Lewan set foot on the mat to meet a familiar face — No. 1 Levi Haines, whom he’d narrowly lost to a year ago. After coming back from weeks of sickness, Lewan remained tenacious throughout his first bout of the year, holding off Haines’ aggression and remaining tied until late into the third period. But the tenacity was not enough to garner him a comeback win, as the match ultimately came down to one stall point against Michigan, ending in a 2-1 decision loss for Lewan.

And for the rest of the night, the Wolverines continued to find themselves in tight situations where their attack rate simply couldn’t match that of their opponents’, causing them to drop eight of their 10 bouts to the Nittany Lions.

“The areas that we got beat tonight are clear,” Bormet said. “We have to do a better job controlling ties, and we wrestle tough, but we need to be more aggressive.”

While the night’s results mostly finished in disappointment, Michigan was still able to get two hands raised.

In the 174-pound bout, No. 4 graduate Shane Griffith achieved a reversal after starting the second period in the downward position, allowing him to narrowly defeat Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough in a 2-1 decision. At 144 pounds, No. 6 redshirt junior Dylan Ragusin earned his first pin of the season in an intense overtime bout against No. 4 Aaron Nagao, adding another triumph to his undefeated 17-0 record.

Ragusin’s dramatic victory was preceded by a string of Michigan losses — but the scoreboard didn’t dampen the spirits of the redshirt junior. In fact, right before Ragusin was about to step on the mat, Bormet was seen walking into the tunnel to give Ragusin some last-minute reminders about his mindset.

“While your teammates are out there competing, you really have to stay within yourself and stay focused on your match,” Bormet said. “…I really thought Dylan did a good job of that when I came back to the tunnel just to give him a few small reminders. I could see it on his face.”

Just as he found the silver lining to a team defeat in the night’s individual victories, Bormet also found the silver lining within the losing matches. He found the teaching moments they provided.

But those teaching moments didn’t spark any special revelation for Michigan. Instead, it confirmed what has consistently held true for the Wolverines this season: a much needed focus on increasing attack rates and winning tie offs.

“It’s really just fundamental wrestling,” Bormet said. “Everything we worked on leading up to tonight and everything we gotta keep working on as we build towards the Big Tens and NCAAs is the same — it’s fundamental wrestling.”

Against Penn State, Michigan strayed from the fundamentals when it mattered most. And if the Wolverines want to reshape the narrative of falling short, they’ll need to turn the learning experiences from tough losses into improved performances.