In the first period of the Michigan wrestling team’s dual meet against CSU Bakersfield on Sunday, No. 2 heavyweight fifth-year senior Mason Parris wasted little time.

Not even two minutes in, Parris earned a near-fall on Jake Andrews before mercifully ending his night with a quick pin — already his eighth pin and 15th win of the season.

And Parris’s quick finish encapsulated the afternoon for the Wolverines.

On Sunday, Michigan (5-0 overall) made quick work of CSU Bakersfield (0-1), defeating the Roadrunners, 36-0, to secure the Wolverines’ first shutout in five seasons.

“It’s always a goal,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said of the shutout. “We just wanted to see 10 guys put their best wrestling on the mat.”

Michigan started the night with a decision win by 125-pound graduate Jack Medley, whose performance was just the tip of the iceberg for the team.

The Wolverines continued to ride decision wins from No. 5 133-pound redshirt sophomore Dylan Ragusin and No. 20 141-pound redshirt junior Cole Mattin. Mattin bounced back from his loss on Friday night with a strong reversal in the third period to eliminate any chance of his opponent earning the riding time point, clinching his victory in the process.

149-pound redshirt freshman Chance Lamer added to his come-from-behind victory on Friday with a major decision win, scoring a near-fall and three takedowns.

No. 5 165-pound redshirt junior Cam Amine made his second dual appearance of the season after recovering from an injury. He wrestled to a technical fall and pushed Michigan’s advantage to 21 points to remain undefeated on the season in the process. Clearly, his addition to the lineup is of paramount significance for Michigan.

“(Cam’s return) was great,” Bormet said. “Great injection to have him back in our lineup this weekend. … It added another big spark to our team (and) another huge jump with Cam and just the way he was competing.”

After Amine’s performance, Michigan’s victory was all but set in stone. An impressive takedown in the last seconds of the third period clinched a bounce-back victory for 197-pound redshirt sophomore Brendan Yatooma, and finally, Parris finished his opponent to end the domineering contest.

After a successful non-conference schedule, Bormet is hopeful about the growth the team has shown as the Big Ten season looms, which will have the Wolverines facing off against former national champions and top-ranked opponents.

But despite the challenges that lay ahead, Bermet is adamant that his team will be ready to face them head-on.

“We all know how tough the Big Ten is,” Bermet said. “We’ve got a tremendous schedule this year that we’re really excited about, some big challenges and some huge opportunities as a team. (We want to) keep the guys excited … energized (and) training hard and competing with time, energy and intensity.”

And for success in such a loaded conference, Michigan will need the intensity from its shutout to radiate throughout the rest of the season.