Coming off of a big win against No. 22 Indiana, the No. 11 Michigan wrestling team continued its dominance in its final regular season meet with a win over Central Michigan.

No. 1 fifth-year heavyweight Mason Parris completed his perfect 25-0 regular season, along with pins from No. 11 redshirt sophomore 133-pounder Dylan Ragusin and No. 28 redshirt junior 141-pounder Cole Mattin. Those key showings along with solid performances from the rest of the team propelled the Wolverines (11-4 overall) to a 30-9 victory over the Chippewas (6-9).

The Wolverines asserted their dominance on the mat early, with a strong performance from No. 17 graduate 125-pounder Jack Medley. Followed by back-to-back pins by Ragusin and Mattin, Michigan led 16-0 heading into the fourth bout.

For Mattin, his pin Sunday night came with extra meaning. Coming back from four weeks of injury, he accentuated his Senior Night with a win. Considering he is graduating, it could be his last meet at Crisler Center.

“Believe it or not this is my first varsity win in this building,” Mattin said. “I’m just glad to get a win, especially in a fashion like a pin in front of my family and all the people who have supported me for the past year.”

The Chippewas’ responded in the fourth, 149-pound bout, with Jimmy Lovett’s decision win over No. 24 redshirt freshman Chance Lamer. That breath did not last long though, as No. 14 redshirt senior 157-pounder Will Lewan won a hard fought bout 8-3 to put the Wolverines up 19-3 heading into the intermission.

No. 4 redshirt senior 165-pounder Cameron Amine also capped his senior season with a victory, winning his bout with an impressive lunging takedown as the clock wound down in the third to put himself up 3-1. The takedown brought both the bench and the crowd at Crisler to their feet, and reinforced Michigan’s momentum.

Central Michigan put a brief stop to that momentum in the sixth, 174-pound bout, with No. 32 Alex Cramer beating redshirt sophomore Joseph Walker in an 8-7 overtime win, which brought the Chippewas up 22-6. The Wolverine’s No. 8 graduate 184-pounder Matt Finesilver ended his last regular season in a dominant fashion, allowing no points in a 10-0 win.

Redshirt sophomore Brendin Yatooma lost the 197-pound bout to junior Cameron Wood in tight fashion, 4-2, giving Central Michigan its third win of the night. However, it was too little too late for the Chippewas as Parris won the final bout by major decision, giving Michigan the team win, 30-9.

With his last regular season coming to an end, Parris reflected on his time on the team, and the impact his parents have had on his career.

“It’s great to be able to go out and represent not only myself but them for all the work they’ve put in also for me.” Parris said. “I just hope to leave being a leader, a role model, working hard and showing all these guys what it means to be a Michigan man.”

After struggling in conference competition during the season, the Wolverines will need all the confidence they can get heading into the Big Ten Tournament. With twelve of the Big Ten’s fourteen schools in the top 25 in the nation, the tournament will be competitive as ever.

Now only two weeks away, their eyes are locked on the prize.