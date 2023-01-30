Big Ten wrestling remains at the top of the world – or at least the wrestling community. Five teams ranked in the country’s top 11 will do that, especially when No. 1, 2 and 3 are in the same conference.

So even in a conference meet, when No. 3 Michigan (9-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) hit the mats against an unranked Maryland (8-6, 0-5), hiccups are expected. But the Wolverines prevailed, as they did Sunday, by a final score of 44-5.

Redshirt junior Pat Nolan started the match on the right note for Michigan with a hardfought 3-1 decision. The Wolverines rode the momentum of the 3-0 lead Nolan gave them to a dominating win. Redshirt sophomore Fidel Maylor comfortably won with a major decision in the second match of the afternoon to boost Michigan’s lead to 7-0. Redshirt senior Will Lewan then added a quick six with a pin, though redshirt freshman Alex Wesselman was subsequently pinned to give the points right back.

Redshirt senior Alex Maylor won in a minor decision, adding three more for the Wolverines. Though only a minor victory, and thus seemingly insignificant, Maylor’s win represented a major momentum shift, especially after a Mayland pin. Trailing most of the match, Maylor took the lead late in the second period, and held on for a narrow 10-7 win. Though a closer victory than the 17th ranked Maylor would have liked, a gritty win may have been exactly what Michigan needed after a Terrapin pin.

“You’ve got to go out there and get a job done,” Maylor said. “And we expect everybody else on the team to do the same.”

The Wolverines won two of the next five matches by tech fall, one from graduate student Matt Finesilver and one from fifth year Mason Parris. Two Maryland forfeits added to the lopsided score, coming against redshirt sophomore Brendin Yatooma and graduate student Jack Medley. Michigan closed the meet with a fitting pin from redshirt sophomore Dylan Ragusin, giving the Wolverines a resounding 44-5 final tally.

“I’m thankful we had the opportunity to get right back on the mat and compete today,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said, referencing Michigan’s loss on Friday. “It’s usually just a couple of things, you know, talking about our mindset going into some of those matches we lost (and how to correct it).”

The Wolverines look to continue this dominance in conference play amidst a season in which a National Title is a real possibility.